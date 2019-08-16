16.08.2019 04:00:00

High-End Limousine Service is the Ground Travel Choice for Travelers Who Want to Treat Themselves, says KLS Worldwide Chauffeured Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 4article on The Seattle Times details the many ways that city dwellers and travelers are able to use ground travel, recommending that getting around successfully is always dependent on conditions in a specific locale. The article suggests that there is no standard approach to ground transportation – careful travelers need to learn the rules of the road, as it were, in their destination city. Alex Darbahani, founder of KLS Worldwide Chauffeured Services says that more people should consider treating themselves to the kind of travel that is always on time, never goes out of service, and always is much more than just a way to get between two points.

"Being too skimpy with themselves can leave travelers with a sense of dissatisfaction afterward—that maybe you didn't take part in everything you wanted to. Sometimes people who can afford better let their lifelong habits of thrift get in the way of having a spectacularly good time. Even people who don't mind spending thousands of dollars a night on a hotel room and spend a lot of money on room service don't think to ensure their good time with outstanding ground travel," Mr. Darbahani said.

"Hiring chauffeured car services is often no more expensive than premium ridesharing and it allows travelers to guarantee themselves a truly special experience before they get to their destination – because companies like ours can actually ensure quality experiences," he adds. "Luxury car services give travelers the freedom to enjoy their ride any way they want to: couples can relax and sip a drink all alone in the comfortable seating of a Lincoln MKT Limousine; somewhat larger groups get the party started on their way to a concert in a Cadillac Escalade ESV. Especially for big nights out on the town in an unfamiliar city the ride can become an event in itself while also being the safest choice there is."

"Our highly trained professional chauffeurs are more than just drivers, they are also similar to concierges in that they can add to the experience with helpful information about a client's destination or the surrounding area," said Mr. Darbahani. "Chauffeurs at KLS are carefully selected for their skill, professionalism, and courtesy and then receive additional training to get even better. Clients can expect nothing but the best treatment from chauffeurs, and that starts from the moment clients are picked up to the time they are dropped off."

"Of course, luxury car services are hardly reserved for vacationers. A lot of our work relates to corporate events in numerous fields, " Mr. Darbahani said. "Many of our client companies hire our luxury car services not just to keep executive passengers comfortable, but to ensure that corporate events come off without a hitch."

Readers can find more information on KLS Worldwide Chauffeured Services by visiting their website at https://klsla.com/ or by calling 1-855-308-5466.

 

SOURCE KLS Worldwide Chauffeured Services

