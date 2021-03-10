|
10.03.2021 02:02:00
High Blood Pressure Is on the Rise, Learn Tips to Help Manage It
STERLING, Ill., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no doubt the past year has been stressful. With lockdowns and the dangers of COVID-19 permeating the news, it's no surprise the incidence of high blood pressure has risen. Moreover, the added economic pressures and virtual work-life balance challenges have also contributed to our declining heart health. Now more than ever, it's crucial we find ways to manage our blood pressure. That's why therapeutic at-home massager manufacturer Wahl interviewed board-certified anesthesiologist and pain specialist Dr. Anita Gupta for tips on getting your blood pressure under control.
"The importance of controlling blood pressure cannot be understated, as it has serious health implications. High blood pressure forces the heart to work harder so it can pump blood to the rest of the body, this causes the left ventricle to thicken," explains Dr. Gupta. "A thickened left ventricle increases the risk of heart attack, heart failure and sudden cardiac death. In the United States, someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, and high blood pressure has a lot to do with this. In fact, heart disease is the leading cause of death for most people in the United States, and about 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year — that's one in every four deaths."
What's more, about one in five heart attacks are silent, and many times the person isn't even aware they had a heart attack until the damage is already done. That's especially true if you are 60 or older, smoke, are overweight, have diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure. And living during a pandemic can add other risks like missed doctor appointments and isolation that increases stress.
Bottom line, the more risk factors you have, the more concerned you should be. But if you want to pump the brakes on heart disease, Dr. Gupta recommends trying the following tips to help lower your blood pressure:
To learn more about lowering stress with massage or pain management tips and tools, visit WahlUSA.com.
The foregoing does not create a doctor-patient relationship and is not intended to replace any guidance from your own treating physicians.
About Wahl Home Products
Wahl Home Products is a division of Wahl Clipper Corporation, based in Sterling, Ill. For more than 100 years, the company has remained a trusted name and industry leader, manufacturing products for consumer personal care, animal grooming and professional beauty and barber salon trade. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.
Download Images:
https://cloudmke.hoffmanyork.com/url/xxp6jqebcabpjgeg
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-blood-pressure-is-on-the-rise-learn-tips-to-help-manage-it-301244026.html
SOURCE Wahl
Inside
Inside Fonds
|
09.03.21
|Schroders: Null: Warum die Zinsen niedrig bleiben werden
|
08.03.21
|Schroders: Sechs Argumente für chinesische Anleihen
|
05.03.21
|Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit von A bis Z, ein Glossar für Anleger
Die steigenden Zinsen haben die Märkte zuletzt belastet. Ob das so bleibt und was in dieser Handelswoche im Fokus stehen wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate von Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel uneinheitlich
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}