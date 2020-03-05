High Achievers Awarded Scholarships by the Honor Society Foundation

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honor Society Foundation announced its recipients for the Winter 2020 scholarship awards, rewarding students in seven different scholarship categories. Students from around the U.S. were selected as a result of demonstrating their strengths, skills and determination in academia and beyond.

The Honor Society Foundation helps members reach higher educational goals by offering scholarships to make the college and university experience accessible to students who otherwise might not have the opportunity to pursue it. For the most recent round of applicants, two students were selected from schools across the country in each category as recipients.

The Honor Society Foundation would like to take a moment to congratulate the following Winter 2020 Scholarship recipients: Lorenne Gavish from New Mexico Highlands University and Brianne Hageman from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (both recipients of the Member Spotlight Scholarship), Melissa Fluehr from Rutgers University and Mohammad Fotouhi from the Georgia Institute of Technology (both recipients of the Graduate Achiever Scholarship), Kennedy Perez and Desiree Cantu from the University of Houston (both recipients of the Core Values Scholarship), and Javin Tsago and Rubyjean Molina from the University California- Davis (both recipients of the Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship).

The Honor Society Foundation would also like to congratulate: Danielle Stuessel from East Carolina University and Danielle Carrier from the University of Georgia (both recipients of the Study Abroad Scholarship), Ishan Mehta and Yrnéh Abrought from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (both recipients of the Society Involvement Scholarship), and Avianna Johnson from the University of Memphis and Veronica Perry from the University of Southern California (both recipients of the Community Service Scholarship).

These scholarships can help set the course for success and stability in the student's academic years and professional years. "This scholarship will help me to cover fees for my courses that I otherwise would have taken a loan out for," says Desiree Cantu, our Core Values Scholarship recipient, "I am honored to have been chosen and grateful for the Honor Society Foundation."

About Honor Society Foundation: The Honor Society Foundation , Non-profit 501(c)(3), seeks to achieve three goals; 1) provide scholarships to high achievers to pursue their dreams, 2) create values-driven educational content, and 3) preserve the distinguished history of honor societies. Find out more at honorsociety.org , honorsocietyfoundation.org and on Twitter @HonorSocietyOrg .

