HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition (Preliminary Round) is Launched in Full Swing on July 10th

BEIJING, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 10th, HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition (Qualifying Round) is launched in full swing. A total of 1,237 startups shortlisted for the preliminary round compete off-line in Beijing and online in a global context in six major industries: New Generation Information Technology, Cultural Creativity, Medicine and Health, High-end Equipment, Artificial Intelligence/Fintech as well as New Energy/New Materials/Energy Saving and Environmental Protection.

As the most popular international entrepreneurship event this year, HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition, with the theme of "Connect Startups Worldwide, Innovate Beijing Together", is hosted by Beijing Overseas Talents Association (BOTA). A total of 4,018 startups were received from 84 countries and regions around the world during the enrollment period. Upon online preliminary evaluation, a total of 1,237 startups have been successfully shortlisted for the preliminary round.

The Preliminary Round Kicks off with the "7+3" Roadshow

The preliminary round of the HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition is organized in the mode of a "7+3" roadshow. The candidates fully demonstrate the characteristics of their respective entrepreneurial projects through a 7-minute brilliant presentation and elaboration. The judging mentors take 3 minutes to raise questions and comment on the candidates in terms of project background, operation status, development prospect, technical advantages, etc. The candidates are given the space and stage to showcase themselves through the comprehensive assessment and screening of startups so as to identify high-quality entrepreneurial projects.

Based on the official data from the Competition, among the over 1,000 startups qualified for the preliminary round, 281 are new generation information technology startups, 220 are medical and health startups, 200 are artificial intelligence/fintech startups, 204 are new energy/new materials/energy conservation and environmental protection startups, 238 are cultural creativity startups, and 94 are high-end equipment startups.

In terms of regional distribution, there are 715 overseas startups qualified for the preliminary round, accounting for 57.8%, while there are 522 domestic startups, accounting for 42.2%. Among them, 975 startups are from Asia Pacific, 133 startups are from Europe, 105 startups are from America, 14 startups are from Oceania and 10 startups are from Africa.

In terms of startup stages, 829 startups qualified for the preliminary round are in the maker stage, accounting for 67.02%; 408 startups in the growth stage, accounting for 32.98%. Among them, there are 577 overseas maker stage startups and 138 overseas growth stage startups; 252 domestic maker stage startups and 270 domestic growth stage startups.

The Competition provides overall process resource supports. To provide more entrepreneurial resources for the competing projects, the HICOOL All-in-One Solution Startup Ecosystem is made available to all competing projects free of charge throughout the competition period, including policy research, demand matching, business counseling, talent salon, venture capital matchmaking, government and corporate seminars, etc., providing comprehensive resource support for the candidates.

Gather Talents by Competition to Create Innovation and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

The "HICOOL Global Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneurship Competition" is a comprehensive international talent event focusing on entrepreneurship competitions at home and abroad. According to the information released by the Organizing Committee of the Competition, the preliminary round of HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition covers over 20 offline and online events in Shunyi District, with a total coverage of more than 1,000 startups. To attract global entrepreneurial talents to Beijing for development, grasp the major opportunities of construction of the "Two Districts", promote the construction of international talent communities, create an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, and assist in the construction of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center, HICOOL and the Shunyi District Government are jointly exploring a series of implementation policy support, including enterprise rent subsidies, SME plant renovation, equipment renewal subsidies, science and technology research and development and results transformation incentives, national high-tech enterprise incentives and other multi-dimensional, multi-disciplinary and multi-level policies and privileges.

The Competition focuses on the industrial layout of the 14th Five-Year Plan of Beijing, highlights the global innovation and entrepreneurship trends and links the top elements of global science and technology innovation, serves the innovation and entrepreneurship at home and abroad, empowers the emerging power of Beijing and makes contribution to the future of science and technology.

For more information, please visit HICOOL.

Media Contact: fuguiping@hicool.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hicool-2021-global-entrepreneurship-competition-preliminary-round-is-launched-in-full-swing-on-july-10th-301331127.html

SOURCE HICOOL