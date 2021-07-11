HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition (Preliminary Round) is Launched in Full Swing on July 10th

BEIJING, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 10th, HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition (Qualifying Round) is launched in full swing. A total of 1,237 startups shortlisted for the preliminary round compete off-line in Beijing and online in a global context in six major industries: New Generation Information Technology, Cultural Creativity, Medicine and Health, High-end Equipment, Artificial Intelligence/Fintech as well as New Energy/New Materials/Energy Saving and Environmental Protection.

As the most popular international entrepreneurship event this year, HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition, with the theme of "Connect Startups Worldwide, Innovate Beijing Together", is hosted by Beijing Overseas Talents Association (BOTA). A total of 4,018 startups were received from 84 countries and regions around the world during the enrollment period. Upon online preliminary evaluation, a total of 1,237 startups have been successfully shortlisted for the preliminary round.

The Preliminary Round Kicks off with the "7+3" Roadshow

The preliminary round of the HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition is organized in the mode of a "7+3" roadshow. The candidates fully demonstrate the characteristics of their respective entrepreneurial projects through a 7-minute brilliant presentation and elaboration. The judging mentors take 3 minutes to raise questions and comment on the candidates in terms of project background, operation status, development prospect, technical advantages, etc. The candidates are given the space and stage to showcase themselves through the comprehensive assessment and screening of startups so as to identify high-quality entrepreneurial projects.

The Competition provides overall process resource supports. To provide more entrepreneurial resources for the competing projects, the HICOOL All-in-One Solution Startup Ecosystem is made available to all competing projects free of charge throughout the competition period, including policy research, demand matching, business counseling, talent salon, venture capital matchmaking, government and corporate seminars, etc., providing comprehensive resource support for the candidates.

Gather Talents by Competition to Create Innovation and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

The "HICOOL Global Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneurship Competition" is a comprehensive international talent event focusing on entrepreneurship competitions at home and abroad. According to the information released by the Organizing Committee of the Competition, the preliminary round of HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition covers over 20 offline and online events in Shunyi District, with a total coverage of more than 1,000 startups.

For more information, please visit HICOOL.

Media Contact: fuguiping@hicool.com

SOURCE HICOOL