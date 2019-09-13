13.09.2019 00:21:00

Hicks Thomas Lawyers Selected Again Among Best in Texas for Business Litigation, Appellate

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine lawyers with Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP are named to the 2019 Texas Super Lawyers list, a prestigious legal ranking service that recognizes no more than 5 percent of attorneys in the state.

Nine make 2019 Texas Super Lawyers list, Robin Harrison in Houston Top 100

Eight partners earned recognition as leading business litigation lawyers, and one is recognized for his appellate expertise. Additionally, Robin L. Harrison is again selected among the Top 100 lawyers in Houston.

Super Lawyers recognizes firm partner and co-founder John B. Thomas, along with Mr. Harrison, Stewart Hoffer, Gregg Laswell, Stephen Loftin, Paul L. Mitchell, Allen Rustay and Jay Old for their business litigation practices, with Mr. Old earning honors specifically for his civil litigation defense work. Stephen Barrick is recognized for his appellate practice.

Just last month, six partners were recognized in the annual Best Lawyers in America guide, another peer-review ranking service.

Hicks Thomas is one of Houston's premier litigation boutiques, led by a group of veteran trial lawyers with extensive experience in a broad range of industries and practice areas, including construction, energy, environmental, insurance, and trade secrets. While based in Texas, the firm handles client matters all across the country. Hicks Thomas is committed to providing a superior value to clients facing the significant costs and uncertainty inherent in complex litigation.

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, makes its selections based on a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with third-party research. The 2019 Texas list will be published in the October issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines. For a full list visit www.superlawyers.com.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hicks-thomas-lawyers-selected-again-among-best-in-texas-for-business-litigation-appellate-300917549.html

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Trump erwägt Lockerung der Iran-Sanktionen, Ölpreise verlieren deutlich
12.09.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Nestlé - Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
11.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Expedia Group Inc
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien von neuen Apple-Produkten beflügeln
Wall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
Gewinnwarnung: Lalique rutscht zum Halbjahr in die roten Zahlen - Aktie unter Druck
Romande Energie erleidet Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
CS-Aktie höher: Credit Suisse ernennt Kinner Lakhani zum Strategie- und Entwicklungschef

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Die heimische Börse gab am Donnerstag leicht nach. Nach der EZB-Sitzung zeigte sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt fester. Der US-Leitindex zog an. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentieren sich uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB