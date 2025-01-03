Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HIAG successfully places its first Green Bond of CHF 100 million

HIAG Immobilien
HIAG Immobilien
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond
HIAG successfully places its first Green Bond of CHF 100 million

03.01.2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Media information

Media information (PDF)

Basel, 3 January 2025 – HIAG Immobilien Holding AG today successfully placed its first Green Bond of CHF 100 million with a maturity of 5,25 years and a coupon of 1.42%. The payment date will be on 23 January 2025. The net proceeds will be used to finance and refinance sustainable buildings and projects in accordance with the Green Financing Framework of HIAG.   

Through this issue, HIAG was able to benefit from the favorable interest rate environment and secure the financing over a longer time horizon. This green bond and the sustainability-linked syndicated credit facility of CHF 500 million launched in summer 2023 are in line with HIAG's sustainability strategy and underline the awareness of its responsibility towards society and the environment. 

Raiffeisen Switzerland and Bank Vontobel AG acted as joint lead managers. The application for the Green Bond to be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange has been made. 

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
www.hiag.com		  
   
Company calendar  
3 March 2025 Publication of annual report 2024 & sustainability report 2024 
17 April 2025 Ordinary General Meeting
18 August 2025 Publication of half-year report 2025 


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with an investment property portfolio totalling of CHF 1.95 billion. Measured against the total area covered by the investment property portfolio of 2.4 million square metres, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 743,000 square metres with currently 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.0 billion. The portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions in German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG achieves stable rental income through property management and creates long-term potential for value enhancement through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations. 


Disclaimer
This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the current views and assumptions of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG. HIAG Immobilien Holding AG assumes no obligation to update or supplement this media release. 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2061437

 
End of News EQS News Service

2061437  03.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2061437&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

