17.01.2023 18:16:22

HIAG successfully places a fixed-rate bond of CHF 100 Mio.

HIAG Immobilien
84.91 CHF 2.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Financing/Issue of Debt
HIAG successfully places a fixed-rate bond of CHF 100 Mio.

17-Jan-2023 / 18:16 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA) AND TO UNITED STATES PERSONS, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EAA), THE UNITED KINGDOM (UK) OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

Media information

Media information (PDF)

Basel, 17 January 2023 On 17 January 2023, HIAG Immobilien Holding AG successfully placed a fixed-rate bond on the Swiss capital market in the amount of CHF 100 million with a coupon of 3.13% and a term of 6 years, maturing as of 16 February 2029. The proceeds shall be used to refinance the fixed-rate bond maturing on 4 July 2023. The average remaining term of HIAG's financial liabilities will be extended accordingly.

UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG acted as Joint Lead Manager of the transaction. HIAG applies for the admission to trade the bond on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		  
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
investor.relations@hiag.com
www.hiag.com		  
   
Company calendar  
13 March 2023 Publication of Annual Report 2022
27 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
28 August 2023 Publication of Half-Year Report 2023


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.87 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.6 million m², HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 815,000 m² with currently 61 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.07 billion. The portfolio comprises 45 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


Disclaimer
This media information and the information contained therein are not being issued in the United States of America (USA) and to United States persons, the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom (UK) or in any other jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would not be in compliance with applicable laws and regulations and must not be distributed within or to such jurisdictions or via publications with a general circulation in such jurisdictions.

This media information serves informational purposes and does not constitute a recommendation or an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither an issue prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 FinSA nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1537317

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1537317  17-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

