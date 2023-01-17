|
17.01.2023 18:16:22
HIAG successfully places a fixed-rate bond of CHF 100 Mio.
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Financing/Issue of Debt
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Media information
Basel, 17 January 2023 On 17 January 2023, HIAG Immobilien Holding AG successfully placed a fixed-rate bond on the Swiss capital market in the amount of CHF 100 million with a coupon of 3.13% and a term of 6 years, maturing as of 16 February 2029. The proceeds shall be used to refinance the fixed-rate bond maturing on 4 July 2023. The average remaining term of HIAG's financial liabilities will be extended accordingly.
UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG acted as Joint Lead Manager of the transaction. HIAG applies for the admission to trade the bond on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
This media information serves informational purposes and does not constitute a recommendation or an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither an issue prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 FinSA nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1537317
|
