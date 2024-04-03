Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’595 -1.2%  SPI 15’267 -1.1%  Dow 39’170 -1.0%  DAX 18’283 -1.1%  Euro 0.9791 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’042 -0.8%  Gold 2’278 -0.1%  Bitcoin 60’310 1.5%  Dollar 0.9091 0.2%  Öl 89.1 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Super Micro Computer2776758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Swisscom874251Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Swatch1225515
Top News
Vanda Pharmaceuticals-Aktie im Höhenrausch: US-Behörde FDA genehmigt Medikament gegen bipolare Störungen
Swiss Re-Aktie: Swiss Re erhält neuen CEO
Boeing-Aktie nach Negativnachrichten mit Verlustserie: Ist jetzt eine gute Kaufgelegenheit gekommen?
JP Morgan Chase & Co. veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: SAP SE-Aktie mit Overweight
Deutsche Bank-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. stuft Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Overweight ein
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

ETF Sparpläne: Nachholbedarf in der Schweiz? -w-
Cargotec Aktie [Valor: 2028487 / ISIN: FI0009013429]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.04.2024 09:00:00

Hiab receives a large order for WALTCO tail lifts in the US

finanzen.net zero Cargotec-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Cargotec
63.78 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 3 APRIL 2024 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a large order of EUR 7.3 million for WALTCO tail lifts in the US from a national discount retailer. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q1 2024 orders received with the majority of the equipment being delivered during H1 2024. 

The longstanding WALTCO customer has several thousands of stores all across the US. The tail lifts ordered will be installed on trailers by bodybuilders and original equipment manufacturers before being delivered to the customer. The trailers will be used to supply their stores with retail goods. 

Ease of operation and added safety features
The tail lifts ordered are in the WALTCO WDV series, the market’s premium heavy-duty railgate, offering ease of operation and low maintenance requirements. The platform is conveniently stored over the rear door during travel and can be lowered out of the way for easy dock loading. The WALTCO WDV railgates have added safety features like platform warning lights that automatically flash when the liftgate is in operation and have a slip-resistant platform. 

"We are delighted to supply a valued, longstanding customer with this large order. This is a testament to delivering high-quality, reliable and safe products, backed up by market leading technical support and parts availability across all states. The WDV railgates are assembled in our Ohio production plant and can be delivered with short lead times to meet our customer demands,” says James Peck, Director, Business Line Tail Lifts, Hiab. 



Further information:
James Peck, Director, Business Line Tail Lifts, Hiab, m: +1 234 263 9524,  james.peck@hiab.com 

Martin Saint, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Tail Lifts, Hiab, m: +1 330  212 1184, martin.saint@hiab.com 

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 822, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com



About Hiab
Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands, and HIPERFORM, a suite of smart solutions. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. www.hiab.com  

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com   

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cargotec Oyj

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cargotec Oyj

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅KLA-Tencor

✅TransDigm

✅LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

06:11 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Fehlstart in den April
01:00 Japan Exits Negative Rates, Nikkei 225 Rallies
02.04.24 Zurück an der Börse: Der IPO von Douglas
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.04.24 Bitcoin Kurs fällt zurück auf 66.000 Dollar - Tiefster Stand seit über eine Woche
02.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Swiss Life, Swisscom
02.04.24 SMI wenig verändert erwartet
02.04.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
02.04.24 3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’079.00 19.20 D2SSMU
Short 12’306.12 13.94 GYSSMU
Short 12’786.45 8.81 S2S3XU
SMI-Kurs: 11’595.00 02.04.2024 17:31:36
Long 11’240.00 19.86
Long 10’841.98 13.62 SSRM3U
Long 10’440.00 8.72
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

UBS am 02.04.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
UBS will bis April 2026 Aktien im Milliardenwert zurückkaufen - UBS-Aktie stabil
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt auf Rekordhoch: Neuer Grossauftrag von der Bundeswehr
Lonza-Aktie leichter: Bisheriger Siegfried-Chef Wolfgang Wienand wird Lonza-CEO
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Belegschaft der Lufthansa-Tochter AUA legt Streik vorerst bei - Swiss bleibt bei umstrittenem Inlandflug
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Kapitalerhöhung abgeschlossen
Swatch-Aktie schwächelt: Swatch-Chef will trotz höheren Alters noch nicht aufhören
Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- SMI gibt letztlich kräftig ab -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekord im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit