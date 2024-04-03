Hiab receives a large order for WALTCO tail lifts in the US

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 3 APRIL 2024 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a large order of EUR 7.3 million for WALTCO tail lifts in the US from a national discount retailer. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q1 2024 orders received with the majority of the equipment being delivered during H1 2024.

The longstanding WALTCO customer has several thousands of stores all across the US. The tail lifts ordered will be installed on trailers by bodybuilders and original equipment manufacturers before being delivered to the customer. The trailers will be used to supply their stores with retail goods.

Ease of operation and added safety features

The tail lifts ordered are in the WALTCO WDV series, the market’s premium heavy-duty railgate, offering ease of operation and low maintenance requirements. The platform is conveniently stored over the rear door during travel and can be lowered out of the way for easy dock loading. The WALTCO WDV railgates have added safety features like platform warning lights that automatically flash when the liftgate is in operation and have a slip-resistant platform.

"We are delighted to supply a valued, longstanding customer with this large order. This is a testament to delivering high-quality, reliable and safe products, backed up by market leading technical support and parts availability across all states. The WDV railgates are assembled in our Ohio production plant and can be delivered with short lead times to meet our customer demands,” says James Peck, Director, Business Line Tail Lifts, Hiab.







About Hiab

Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands, and HIPERFORM, a suite of smart solutions. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com



