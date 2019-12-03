03.12.2019 12:31:00

HH Global Announces Agreement by Blackstone to Make a £100m Strategic Minority Equity Investment

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global (the "Company"), a leading global outsourced marketing execution provider, has reached an agreement with funds managed or advised by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities in relation to a £100m strategic minority equity investment in HH Global. Subject to receipt of relevant antitrust approvals, Blackstone's investment is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2020.

Robert MacMillan, Chairman and Group CEO of HH Global, said: "We look forward to our strategic partnership with the Blackstone team and are excited about reaching new milestones as we embark on this next stage of our journey. Blackstone's equity investment and extensive experience will enable our committed leadership team to accelerate growth in our core business, broaden our service offering and pursue expansion opportunities globally. The investment allows us to also significantly grow our newly developed data and digital multi-channel marketing offering with a global buy and build strategy."

Raphael de Botton, Managing Director of Blackstone, said: "We look forward to working with Robert MacMillan and the excellent management team he has assembled. The Company is one of the few truly global operators in the market, which we believe is a strong differentiator to capture the exciting growth ahead of us. We look forward to supporting HH Global's impressive growth trajectory, both organically and through M&A."

HH Global's seasoned leadership with strong industry experience, its global asset-light operating model and relentless focus on execution has underpinned its rapid growth. The Company's track record of building and maintaining long-term trusted client relationships makes HH Global the first-choice partner in outsourced marketing execution for leading brands globally.

Moelis & Company acted as exclusive financial adviser to HH Global, Osborne Clarke as legal adviser and Jamieson advised on management incentive arrangements. Slaughter and May acted as legal adviser to Blackstone.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HH Global

Founded in 1991, HH Global is a leading global outsourced marketing execution provider. Applying proven processes, industry-leading technology, and the deep expertise of over 1,300+ employees, we develop innovative solutions that drive down the cost of our clients' physical marketing procurement and content development, while improving quality, sustainability, and speed to market.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. The Blackstone team seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for investors, the companies Blackstone invests in, and the communities in which Blackstone works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems.  Its asset management businesses, with $554 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.  Follow Blackstone on twitter @Blackstone. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471140/hh_global_Logo.jpg

 

