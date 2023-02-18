SMI 11'256 0.6%  SPI 14'491 0.5%  Dow 33'827 0.4%  DAX 15'482 -0.3%  Euro 0.9910 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'275 -0.5%  Gold 1'841 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'680 3.7%  Dollar 0.9251 0.0%  Öl 83.1 -2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Studie deckt Kosten des Klimawandels für die Weltwirtschaft auf
Dogecoin kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Dogecoin-Handel
NASDAQ-Titel Rivian erleidet nächsten Rückschlag: Langjähriger Cheflobbiyst verlässt den Tesla-Konkurrenten
Insider profitierten von Token-Rückkauf: Prüferin findet pikante Details über Celsius-Geschäftsmodell
KW 7: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

18.02.2023 01:00:00

Heybike is proud to announce the launch of Tyson E-bike

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heybike is proud to announce the launch of Tyson, our latest and most advanced e-bike model yet. Made from magnesium alloy with sleek, seamless lines, Tyson is designed to make a statement with its distinctive aesthetic. With a maximum speed of 28mph, hydraulic front fork suspension and disc brakes, Tyson is built to offer riders a smooth and safe experience.

Heybike is proud to announce the launch of Tyson E-bike

Tyson is equipped with a 4A fast charger that saves you time and energy, and its 48V/15AH large-capacity battery offers a maximum cruising range of 40 miles in pure electric mode and 55 miles in pedal-assisted mode. The detachable battery uses Samsung battery core technology, ensuring reliability and performance.

Tyson is also designed with convenience in mind, with its foldable design allowing it to be easily transported and stored in a small space. The adjustable stem and seat make it suitable for riders of all sizes, and the Shimano 7-speed gears provide ample power for climbing hills or reaching top speeds.

With Bluetooth and 4G capabilities, Tyson allows you to stay connected and informed while you ride. The mobile app lets you monitor your e-bike's location, mileage, and navigation, and the 4G function provides stable signals even when you're away from the city.

We're excited to offer Tyson at an exclusive pre-sale price of $1,699 fromMarch 1st, with three colors to choose from - black, green, and blue. Visit heybike.com to learn more about Tyson and our commitment to providing the best riding experience for all.

But that's not all, Tyson is not just a high-performance e-bike, it is also environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. With its electric motor, Tyson eliminates the need for fossil fuels and reduces the carbon footprint, making it the perfect choice for environmentally conscious riders. The pedal-assisted mode also offers an efficient way to exercise and keep fit, as well as reducing the strain on the electric motor and increasing the battery life.

At Heybike, we're dedicated to providing our riders with the best riding experience possible. That's why we've equipped Tyson with a 7-inch TFT touch screen that displays important information such as speed, battery life, and riding mode. The screen is also adjustable, allowing riders to choose the best viewing angle and ensuring they never miss a beat while they're on the move.

In addition to its advanced features, Tyson is also designed with safety in mind. The hydraulic front fork suspension provides a smooth and stable ride, while the disc brakes offer excellent stopping power. The built-in lights provide extra visibility, making it easy to see and be seen, especially in low light conditions.

About Heybike® Electric Bikes

Heybike is committed to bringing innovations to the marketplace and expanding product lines to meet the needs of its customers, fostering a lifestyle that brings people together and makes travel easy. For more information on Heybike's latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit heybike.com and follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. To test ride the Heybike or learn more, visit your local dealer.

Tyson: https://www.heybike.com/products/tyson?variant=43849907896539
Local Dealer: https://www.heybike.com/pages/heybike-electric-bike-shop-dealer-locator
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heybike_official/
Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/@HeyBike

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heybike-is-proud-to-announce-the-launch-of-tyson-e-bike-301748495.html

SOURCE Heybike Electric Bikes

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Angst und Gier allgegenwärtig an den Börsen

Nach dem ersten Buch „Tulpen zu Bitcoin“, in dem es um bekannten Spekulationsblasen im Rohstoff und Bitcoin- Bereich geht, erscheint nun das 2. Buch von Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin.
„Games of Greed“ – „Spielarten der Gier und Betrug“ – beleuchten ein weiteres interessante Thema der Börse.
In dem Buch betrachtet Torsten Dennin die spannendsten, aussergewöhnlichsten und absurdesten Fälle der Finanzgeschichte.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.02.23 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
17.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lucid Group
17.02.23 SMI findet keine klare Richtung
17.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch
17.02.23 Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV
16.02.23 Julius Bär: 14.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
16.02.23 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'697.10 19.75 6SSMMU
Short 11'949.32 13.73 ILSSMU
Short 12'397.53 8.79 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'256.29 17.02.2023 17:30:12
Long 10'773.64 18.45 MHSSMU
Long 10'540.65 13.40 A5SSMU
Long 10'126.89 8.97 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Holcim am 07.02.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie schliesst minimal leichter: Swiss Re schafft 2022 schwarze Zahlen
Allianz-Aktie knickt trotzdem ein: Allianz steigert Gewinn kräftig und erhöht die Dividende
Sika-Aktie stark gesucht: Sika erzielt neuen Rekordgewinn
Shiba Inu Coins Prognose: Elon Musk lässt die Hundecoins wieder mal tanzen
Kritik an Fed-Zinspolitik: Darum rechnet "The Black Swan"-Autor mit einer Wende am Aktienmarkt
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt nach: Credit Suisse stellt Global Equities unter neue Leitung
Newron-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Newron-Medikament gegen Schizophrenie ist auch nach einem Jahr noch wirksam
Mercedes-Aktie klar höher: Mercedes-Benz kann Gewinn steigern - Grosser Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
Meyer Burger-Aktie freundlich: Meyer Burger verkauft jetzt Solarmodule in Grossbritannien
SMI zum Handelsschluss mit kleinem Plus -- DAX geht in Rot ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen bremsen US-Börsen aus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.