Hey Social Good Solidifies its Give Back by Becoming a 1% for the Planet Member

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hey Social Good shows off its give back mission by officially becoming a One Percent for the Planet Member, a global community of businesses, individuals, and nonprofits who have committed to funding environmental improvement and protection projects by donating 1% of their annual sales or profits.

Hey Social Good's new partnership with 1% for the Planet is in direct alignment with their purpose and mission, which is to help direct people's time and investment towards socially beneficial activities. Hey Social Good is committed to helping people find better purpose-driven business goods and service alternatives, and help social good businesses work more efficiently based on better information. In joining 1% for the Planet, Hey Social Good shows its dedication to water protection, including diverting plastic waste, clean water policy, and water quality monitoring.

One Percent for the Planet helped verify more than $225 million that has been allocated to environmental nonprofits by its predominantly business members. The organization's core mission is to "bring dollars and doers together to accelerate smart environmental giving." This ties directly into Hey Social Good's conviction that consumers hold the purse string power, and without consumers, companies cannot sustain their economic growth. Hey Social Good believes that when consumers purchase from purpose-driven businesses, social good can be achieved every day.

Hey Social Good's platform is built on the core principles of giving back and sustainability. Its unique content and data-driven platform helps consumers easily shop with purpose by awarding medal rankings to socially conscious companies who give back and practice sustainable business operations. The user-friendly social good platform is the perfect hub to find purpose-driven businesses who are making a positive social impact in the world. For businesses, Hey Social Good makes it easy for brands to show off their social good by verifying their give back activities and sustainable practices transparently.

Hey Social Good is no stranger to partnering with giveback organizations. In addition to 1% for the Planet, they currently support Trees for the Future, an organization that helps plant millions of trees in many parts of the world to help offset carbon emissions and works to ensure rainforest farmers and communities build sustainable livelihoods based on their indigenous culture. To date, Hey Social Good has supported the planting of over 5,000 trees.

Hey Social Good also directly supports the San Diego Coastkeeper and Heal the Bay, which are local water advocacy non-profit organizations working tirelessly to fight for clean water policy and the water resource protection in California. Dr. Cindy J Lin, CEO and Cofounder of Hey Social Good, has a personal stake in clean water due to her previous work at the US Environmental Protection Agency, where she focused on ensuring clean water to protect public health and US waters. As an environmental scientist, she has seen how critically important clean water is to improving human health, building community well-being and fostering economic growth.

She states that "as the negative impacts of climate change become more prominent, it's important for all of us to thoughtfully direct our dollar spending towards brands and companies who are actively working to build a sustainable economy and fight for people and the planet. Being a part of the 1% for the Planet community is important because we join a group of organizations collaboratively using our funds to support people and environmental protection projects."

Hey Social Good is powered by HOVE Social Good Intelligence, a unique social impact focused data analytics Public Benefit Corporation.

