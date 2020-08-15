Hexindai Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company"), a mobile e-commerce and consumer lending platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 14, 2020. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.hexindai.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department via email at ir@hexindai.com.

About Hexindai Inc.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company") is a mobile e-commerce and consumer lending platform based in Beijing, China. The Company collaborates with brands both online and offline to offer high-quality and affordable branded products through its new form of social e-commerce mobile platform and facilitates loans to meet the increasing consumption needs of underserved prime borrowers through its online consumer lending marketplace. Hexindai's strong user acquisition capabilities, cutting-edge risk management system, and strategic relationships with respected financial institutions allow the Company to generate higher customer satisfaction, reliance, and realize fast growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit ir.hexindai.com .

