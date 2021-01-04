SMI 10’784 0.8%  SPI 13’431 0.8%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’865 1.1%  Euro 1.0812 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’597 1.3%  Gold 1’941 2.2%  Bitcoin 27’337 -5.8%  Dollar 0.8793 -0.5%  Öl 52.0 0.6% 
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.01.2021 14:30:00

Hexcel Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter of 2020 on Monday, January 25 after the market close.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
austriamicrosystems AG / Logitech / Temenos AG 58115342 59.00 % 13.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Discovery Communications Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Spotify 58731558 49.00 % 11.00 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 58731559 60.00 % 10.00 %

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss highlights of its financial results on Tuesday, January 26, at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich.

The event will be webcast via the Investor Relations webpage at www.Hexcel.com. The event can also be accessed by dialing +1 (647) 689-5685. The conference ID is 6392205. A replay of the call will be available on the investor relations page of the Hexcel website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications. Learn more at www.Hexcel.com.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Hexcel Corp.mehr Nachrichten