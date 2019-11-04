Hexaware to Present at Guidewire Connections 2019

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, the fastest growing automation-led, next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services, a Gold sponsor at Guidewire Connections 2019, announced today that it will be presenting at the global conference of more than 2,000 attendees representing the Guidewire Community. Their presentation, 'Planning Guidewire Engage Upgrades' will share information on how Guidewire customers can best plan, prepare for, and execute their Digital product transitions.

"We're excited and proud to be working with Guidewire and their insurance customers on their digital transformation journeys. We are also looking forward to our conversations at the conference, which has become a key networking and educational event for the P&C insurance industry," said Milan Bhatt, Exec VP and Global Head of the Insurance business, Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

As a Guidewire PartnerConnect™ 'Select' Consulting partner since 2019, Hexaware provides consulting and system integration services across Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ including Core, Digital and Data products. Hexaware will also be sponsoring a networking dinner for EMEA-based customers during the conference.

Hexaware's Guidewire competency centers are based strategically across the globe and are in Poland (Warsaw), Mexico (Saltillo), USA (Atlanta) and India (Chennai, Pune and Mumbai).

