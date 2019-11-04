+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 10:27:00

Hexaware to Present at Guidewire Connections 2019

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, the fastest growing automation-led, next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services, a Gold sponsor at Guidewire Connections 2019, announced today that it will be presenting at the global conference of more than 2,000 attendees representing the Guidewire Community. Their presentation, 'Planning Guidewire Engage Upgrades' will share information on how Guidewire customers can best plan, prepare for, and execute their Digital product transitions. 

"We're excited and proud to be working with Guidewire and their insurance customers on their digital transformation journeys. We are also looking forward to our conversations at the conference, which has become a key networking and educational event for the P&C insurance industry," said Milan Bhatt, Exec VP and Global Head of the Insurance business, Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

As a Guidewire PartnerConnect™ 'Select' Consulting partner since 2019, Hexaware provides consulting and system integration services across Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ including Core, Digital and Data products. Hexaware will also be sponsoring a networking dinner for EMEA-based customers during the conference.

Hexaware's Guidewire competency centers are based strategically across the globe and are in Poland (Warsaw), Mexico (Saltillo), USA (Atlanta) and India (Chennai, Pune and Mumbai).

About Hexaware:

Hexaware is the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. Our focus lies on taking a leadership position in helping our clients attain customer intimacy as their competitive advantage. Our digital offerings have helped our clients achieve operational excellence and customer delight by 'Powering Man Machine Collaboration.' We are now on a journey of metamorphosing the experiences of our customer's customers by leveraging our industry-leading delivery and execution model, built around the strategy— 'Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything, Transform Customer Experiences.' 

We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics. We deliver highly evolved services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run Cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services. 

Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages, from every major time zone and every major regulatory zone. Our goal is to be the first IT services company in the world to have a 50% digital workforce.  http://www.hexaware.com 

Safe Harbor Statement:

http://hexaware.com/investors/ 

Contact: 
Sreedatri Chatterjee
sreedatric@hexaware.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexaware-to-present-at-guidewire-connections-2019-300950562.html

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Nachrichten

