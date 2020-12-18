SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0836 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’285 0.5%  Dollar 0.8843 0.0%  Öl 51.3 -0.4% 

18.12.2020 08:30:00

Hexatronic wins submarine cable orders totalling approximately 50 MSEK

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360

Press Release December 18, 2020

Hexatronic wins submarine cable orders totalling approximately 50 MSEK

Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has recently signed several agreements regarding fiber optic submarine cable. The total order value amounts to approximately 50 MSEK, which is from existing customers in Europe and North America.

It is planned to be delivered during 2022.

Hexatronic offers system solutions in submarine cables as well as in the complete fiber optic infrastructure, from development and production to delivery.

"Together with the orders we recently announced, we have now won submarine cable orders amounting to 115 MSEK during the month of December. This is a strong recognition for our broad offering in submarine cable” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Hexatronic’s Chief Executive Officer.

Gothenburg, December 18, 2020

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on December 18, 2020.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.

Attachment


