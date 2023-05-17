Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Hexatronic initiates the share savings program decided by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023

Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shs
73.24 SEK -0.38%
Press release
May 17, 2023
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic initiates the share savings program decided by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023

Hexatronic Group AB (publ):s ("Hexatronic") board of directors has initiated the share savings program LTIP 2023, which was adopted by the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023. This means that the participants in the program have started buying shares, known as savings shares, which are a requirement for their participation in the program. The participants in LTIP 2023 who are members of the senior executive team in Hexatronic will report their trading activities to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) in accordance with applicable regulations.

Gothenburg, May 17, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7 pm CEST on May 17, 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment


pagehit