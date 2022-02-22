Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

Press Release February 22, 2022

Hexatronic extends supply agreement with CityFibre

Hexatronic UK Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has signed a framework supply agreement with CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent Full Fibre platform, to supply passive fibre optic solutions including fibre optic cables, microducts, connectivity cabinets and aerial nodes. The supply agreement follows a previous contract announced in February 2019 to supply similar solutions for CityFibre’s initial build of one million homes.

The new agreement has an estimated value of around 100 MGBP over the next three years. In addition, the contract includes an option for CityFibre to extend the contract another two years. The equipment will be used by CityFibre as the company rolls out its Full Fibre networks throughout the UK to reach up to 8 million homes, 800k businesses, 400k public sector sites, and 250k 5G access points by end of 2025.

Comments from James Thomas, Director of Supply Chain at CityFibre:

"We’re pleased to continue and grow our relationship with Hexatronic. They have consistently provided high-quality solutions to support our nationwide rollout and continue to work closely with us as partners. We look forward to our continued collaboration in delivering what is a critical project to upgrade the UK’s digital infrastructure.”

Comments from Hexatronic Group’s CEO

"We are delighted to have retained the trust, as CityFibre’s largest supplier of passive fibre optic products, of such a dynamic and important player on the expansive UK market. We have been working closely with CityFibre as a strategic supplier over a number of years and even before as a partner on the development of passive infrastructure solutions that can help drive efficiency in their build programme. Our market-leading FTTH products are characterised by being quick and easy to install, and we support our customers with local field support and training facilities. This continued partnership with CityFibre further strengthens our position within the rapidly expanding UK market” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Hexatronic´s Chief Executive Officer.

Gothenburg, February 22, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.30 CET on February 22, 2022.

About CityFibre:

CityFibre is the UK’s largest independent Full Fibre infrastructure platform. We provide digital infrastructure that enables our wholesale customers to provide ultra-fast, reliable and futureproof broadband, ethernet and 5G services to homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, GPs surgeries and anything else that needs connecting.

We have a £4bn Full Fibre network rollout programme underway which is on track to serve up to a third of the UK by 2025; that’s 8m homes, 800k businesses, 400k local authority sites and 250k 5G access points. We’ve already announced 285 cities, towns and villages which will receive a transformational digital upgrade as part of our nationwide rollout.

As the nation’s only 100% Full Fibre wholesale network, CityFibre is trusted by major Internet Service Providers and mobile operators including TalkTalk, Three, Vodafone and Zen as we are actively supporting a new generation of smaller regional ISPs dedicated to delivering Full Fibre Broadband.

CityFibre is based in London and is owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Mubadala Investment Company and Interogo Holding.

About Hexatronic Group:

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stringray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Austria, China, New Zealand, Australia, the US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.



