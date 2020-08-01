|
01.08.2020 09:00:00
Hexatronic completes previously announced acquisition of The Light Brigade
Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360
Press Release August 1, 2020
Hexatronic completes previously announced acquisition of The Light Brigade
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG / Temenos AG
|55823910
|49.00 %
|12.50 %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Spotify
|55823890
|49.00 %
|11.50 %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|55823911
|49.00 %
|11.50 %
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) ("Hexatronic”) has today, August 1, 2020, completed the previously announced acquisition of the US-based fiber optic training provider for the wireline, wireless, broadband communication, service providers, data centre, electric utility, oil & gas, mining, and industrial market sectors.
The acquisition is strategic and will further enhance Hexatronic’s presence and network in the US, enable Hexatronic to reach out to more potential customers and to complement Hexatronic’s system offering with training.
The acquisition was originally announced on July 23, 2020 and took place via a transfer of shares. Light Brigade will be consolidated into the Hexatronic Group from August 1, 2020.
Gothenburg, August 1, 2020
Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group
For more information, please contact:
• Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, China, New Zealand and the US. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Hexatronic Scandinavia ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.