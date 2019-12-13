Hexagon's CEO Sells Shares - Remains Committed CEO and Long-term Shareholder

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's President and CEO, Ola Rollén, on 12 December 2019 sold 300,000 shares in Hexagon AB. Ola Rollén remains a committed CEO and long-term shareholder in Hexagon, owning 286,900 shares after the transaction, corresponding to an investment of approximately 165 MSEK based on 13 December closing price.

"Due to private financial reasons, I have decided to sell a portion of my holding in Hexagon. I remain committed with continued strong confidence in Hexagon's future. We have many exciting opportunities ahead of us and I look forward to leading and developing Hexagon towards our strategic objectives," says Ola Rollén, Hexagon's President and CEO.

The transaction will be reported to The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:10 CET on 13 December 2019.

