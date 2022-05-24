Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs
25.05.2022 01:45:00

Hexagon Purus receives withdrawal of nomination from commercial truck OEM for supply of battery packs for zero emission heavy-duty vehicles

Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs
3.30 EUR -5.71%
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made on 31 January 2022 regarding Hexagon Purus’ ("the Company”) nomination by a commercial truck OEM to provide battery packs for serial production of battery electric heavy-duty vehicles.

The Company has received notice of withdrawal of the non-binding nomination from the OEM. The withdrawal is due to reasons unrelated to Hexagon Purus product performance and technological capabilities.

While Hexagon Purus regrets the withdrawal of the nomination, this enables the pursuit of other opportunities in the rapidly expanding zero emission heavy-duty vehicle space.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Mathias Meidell, Director of Investor Relations at Hexagon Purus ASA, on 25 May 2022 at 01:45 CET. 


 


