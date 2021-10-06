SMI 11’587 0.0%  SPI 14’965 0.2%  Dow 34’315 0.9%  DAX 15’194 1.1%  Euro 1.0769 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’065 1.7%  Gold 1’753 -0.4%  Bitcoin 47’702 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9294 0.1%  Öl 82.7 0.1% 
> > > >
Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 58681316 / ISIN: NO0010904923]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.10.2021 07:00:00

Hexagon Purus receives order from North American customer for fuel-cell electric yard trucks

Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs
2.57 EUR -10.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Hexagon Purus has received an order for hydrogen fuel-cell electric yard trucks from a North American customer. The order has a value of approximately USD 2.1 million (approx. NOK 18 million).


Driving energy transformation

"As the push for the energy transition continues, we are proud to see that our technology can enable customers to switch to clean-energy vehicles for demanding port operations,” says Todd Sloan, President, Hexagon Purus Systems.


Timing

The yard haulers are due to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Todd Sloan, President, Hexagon Purus Systems
Telephone: +1 250-470-8232 | todd.sloan@hexagonpurus.com 

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA:
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


﻿

Nachrichten zu Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten