Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’317 0.3%  SPI 16’356 0.3%  Dow 40’843 0.2%  DAX 18’509 0.5%  Euro 0.9507 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’873 0.7%  Gold 2’448 1.6%  Bitcoin 56’669 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8784 -0.5%  Öl 80.7 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Lonza1384101Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Sika41879292
Top News
Arm-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Arm verdient in Q1 des Geschäftsjahres 2025 mehr
Ausblick: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Turbo ein
Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Zuschläge
Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich in Grün
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus


Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 58681316 / ISIN: NO0010904923]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.07.2024 22:42:00

Hexagon Purus receives its first purchase order under the long-term agreement with Hino Trucks

finanzen.net zero Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs
9.58 NOK -1.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(Oslo, 31 July 2024) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has received its first purchase order under the previously announced long-term agreement with Hino Trucks. The purchase order, which has a value of approximately USD 5.5 million, is for the delivery of Tern RC8s, a battery electric Class 8 truck tailored for the U.S. market. The trucks are scheduled for delivery in Q3 and Q4 2024.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Eli Turander, Global Communications Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 953 35 795 | eli.turander@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act