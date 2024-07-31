Hexagon Purus receives its first purchase order under the long-term agreement with Hino Trucks

(Oslo, 31 July 2024) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has received its first purchase order under the previously announced long-term agreement with Hino Trucks. The purchase order, which has a value of approximately USD 5.5 million, is for the delivery of Tern RC8s, a battery electric Class 8 truck tailored for the U.S. market. The trucks are scheduled for delivery in Q3 and Q4 2024.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Eli Turander, Global Communications Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 953 35 795 | eli.turander@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act