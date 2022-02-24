SMI 11’569 -3.1%  SPI 14’622 -3.1%  Dow 33’132 -1.4%  DAX 13’915 -4.9%  Euro 1.0313 -0.6%  EStoxx50 3’784 -4.8%  Gold 1’972 3.3%  Bitcoin 32’392 -5.4%  Dollar 0.9237 0.6%  Öl 105.3 7.9% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Hexagon Composites ASA Aktie [Valor: 565936 / ISIN: NO0003067902]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.02.2022 12:15:00

Hexagon Purus receives inaugural order for high-pressure hydrogen fuel systems from a Polish bus OEM

Hexagon Composites ASA
3.10 CHF -9.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Hexagon Purus, a world leading supplier of zero emission mobility solutions, has received an inaugural order from a Polish bus OEM for high-pressure hydrogen systems for serial production of fuel-cell transit buses. Hexagon Purus’ Type 4 cylinder-based fuel systems will accelerate the introduction of fuel-cell transit buses in the European marketplace by supporting this new customer. The hydrogen fuel systems will be supplied from Hexagon Purus’ facility in Kassel, Germany. The value of the order is approximately EUR 930,000 (NOK 9.3 million).

Driving Energy Transformation

"The order is testament to our technology and confirms our strong position with European bus OEMs as supplier of high-pressure hydrogen fuel systems,” says Michael Kleschinski, Executive Vice President of Hexagon Purus. "We see an increasing demand for fuel-cell transit buses in Europe and we are thrilled to support this rollout”.  


About the market

The transportation sector is accountable for about 20% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing emissions from this sector and other "hard to abate” sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in the transportation sector is critical to reduce carbon emissions.

As hydrogen, a key contributor to the energy transition, continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps, over USD 70 billion in government funding is committed to hydrogen investments, 500 large-scale hydrogen projects have been announced by the industry to date and green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.

Timing

The high-pressure hydrogen systems are scheduled for deliveries from Q2 to Q4, 2022.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Hexagon Composites ASA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hexagon Composites ASA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es, um in den Kryptomarkt zuinvestieren?
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, worin die Vorteile eines Investments über Zertifikate in Kryptowährungen liegen.

Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:20 Marktüberblick: Gold als sicherer Hafen gesucht
08:30 Fresenius rechnet weiter mit Belastungen durch Corona
07:12 Daily Markets: DAX – Erneut gescheitert / Sonova – Ausbruch oder Fehlsignal?
07:01 Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX TV
23.02.22 Vontobel: Metaverse: die nächste Generation des Internets?
23.02.22 SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
22.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angriff auf Ukraine: SMI tiefrot -- DAX sackt ab -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich unter Druck
Moskauer Börse unter Druck: Angriff auf Ukraine lässt RTS-Index zweistellig einbrechen
Kurs der Meta-Aktie so tief wie lange nicht mehr - Lohnt sich jetzt ein Einstieg?
Ukraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- SMI gibt Gewinne letztlich ab -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Aufschlägen - Feiertag in Japan
CS-Aktie tiefer: Bundesanwaltschaft fordert maximale Geldstrafe - CS-Anlagestiftung mit Kapitalerhöhung
Ballard Power-Aktie knapp im Plus: ABB und Ballard erhalten grünes Licht für Brennstoffzellen-Konzept für Schiffe - ABB-Aktie tiefer
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Stadler Rail erhält Freigabe für Grossbestellung der ÖBB
Krypto-Neuling JUNO mit besserer Performane als Bitcoin - Das sollten Anleger über den Coin wissen
Valora-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Valora kehrt trotz tiefer Kundenfrequenz in die Gewinnzone zurück
Kryptos im Spannungsfeld geopolitischer Ereignisse: Bitcoin mit wichtiger Rolle im Ukraine-Konflikt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit