Hexagon Purus receives inaugural order for high-pressure hydrogen fuel systems from a Polish bus OEM

Hexagon Purus, a world leading supplier of zero emission mobility solutions, has received an inaugural order from a Polish bus OEM for high-pressure hydrogen systems for serial production of fuel-cell transit buses. Hexagon Purus’ Type 4 cylinder-based fuel systems will accelerate the introduction of fuel-cell transit buses in the European marketplace by supporting this new customer. The hydrogen fuel systems will be supplied from Hexagon Purus’ facility in Kassel, Germany. The value of the order is approximately EUR 930,000 (NOK 9.3 million).

Driving Energy Transformation

"The order is testament to our technology and confirms our strong position with European bus OEMs as supplier of high-pressure hydrogen fuel systems,” says Michael Kleschinski, Executive Vice President of Hexagon Purus. "We see an increasing demand for fuel-cell transit buses in Europe and we are thrilled to support this rollout”.



About the market

The transportation sector is accountable for about 20% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing emissions from this sector and other "hard to abate” sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in the transportation sector is critical to reduce carbon emissions.

As hydrogen, a key contributor to the energy transition, continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps, over USD 70 billion in government funding is committed to hydrogen investments, 500 large-scale hydrogen projects have been announced by the industry to date and green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.

Timing

The high-pressure hydrogen systems are scheduled for deliveries from Q2 to Q4, 2022.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act