Hexagon Purus ASA: Share capital increase registered

Reference is made to the additional warrants (the "Warrants") issued by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") pursuant to resolutions made by the extraordinary general meetings of the Company held on 16 March 2023 (under agenda item 6) and on 11 January 2024 (under agenda item 6). Each Warrant gives the right to acquire one new share of the Company at a subscription price per share equal to the par value of the shares (NOK 0.10).

A total of 5,778,910 Warrants have been exercised by warrant holders, and the share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the corresponding 5,778,910 new shares to be delivered to the warrant holders has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 42,848,610.80 divided into 428,486,108 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.