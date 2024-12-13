Hexagon Purus ASA: Share capital increase registered

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’712 0.0%  SPI 15’606 -0.1%  Dow 43’914 -0.5%  DAX 20’450 0.1%  Euro 0.9378 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’979 0.3%  Gold 2’662 -0.7%  Bitcoin 89’193 0.0%  Dollar 0.8918 0.0%  Öl 73.8 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Meyer Burger Technology135706599
Top News
Swiss Steel-Aktie dennoch sehr stark: Zentralschweizer Industriekammer lehnt Staatshilfe für Swiss Steel ab - Ständeratskommission dafür
BYD fordert Preisreduktionen: Droht eine neue Eskalation im chinesischen Automarkt?
Stadler Rail-Aktie büsst Gewinne ein: Stadler erhält Auftrag in dreistelliger Millionenhöhe
Munich Re-Aktie springt deutlich an: Munich Re strebt 2025 mehr Gewinn an
Titlis Bergbahnen-Aktie in Rot: Verwaltungsrat der Titlis Bergbahnen bekommt neues Personal
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 58681316 / ISIN: NO0010904923]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.12.2024 14:45:00

Hexagon Purus ASA: Share capital increase registered

Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs
5.50 NOK -4.35%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Reference is made to the additional warrants (the "Warrants") issued by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") pursuant to resolutions made by the extraordinary general meetings of the Company held on 16 March 2023 (under agenda item 6) and on 11 January 2024 (under agenda item 6). Each Warrant gives the right to acquire one new share of the Company at a subscription price per share equal to the par value of the shares (NOK 0.10).

A total of 5,778,910 Warrants have been exercised by warrant holders, and the share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the corresponding 5,778,910 new shares to be delivered to the warrant holders has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 42,848,610.80 divided into 428,486,108 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Nachrichten zu Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten