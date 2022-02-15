Hexagon Purus ASA: Private placement successfully completed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company" or "Hexagon Purus") published on 15 February 2022 regarding a contemplated private placement of new shares.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has raised approximately NOK 600 million in gross proceeds through a private placement (the "Private Placement") of 24,742,268 new shares (the "New Shares"), at a price per share of NOK 24.25, which a represents a discount of 1.3% to the transaction day volume weighted average price (VWAP). Following the completion of the Private Placement, the Company will have 258,278,937 shares outstanding, and a market capitalization based on the subscription price of approximately NOK 6.3 billion.

The Private Placement attracted strong interest from both existing Hexagon Purus shareholders and new investors wishing to support Hexagon Purus in enabling zero emission mobility, and the book was multiple times oversubscribed. Hexagon Composites was allocated 18,134,361 shares in the Private Placement and retains its ownership interest in the Company of 73.3%.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for:

Cylinder and systems capacity expansion across geographies to meet customer demand;

Investments in automated manufacturing facility and technical center of excellence in Kelowna, Canada to support and increase production capacity for battery packs and hydrogen storage systems;

Investments in production capacity in China to serve the fast-growing Chinese market through the joint venture with CIMC Enric;

Organizational scale-up to support continued technological development and capacity expansion; and Working capital as well as for general corporate purposes.

The following primary insiders and close associates of primary insiders have subscribed for and been allocated new shares in the Private Placement, which is regarded as PDMR/PCA trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014:

Dionysos AS, a company closely related to chairman of the board Jon Erik Engeset, was allocated 20,619 new shares in the Private Placement

Colinas AS, a company closely related to CEO Morten Holum, was allocated 41,237 new shares in the Private Placement

Anne Lise Hjelseth, EVP People & Culture in the Company, was allocated 41,237 new shares in the Private Placement

Heiko Chudzick, EVP Operations in the Company, was allocated 20,619 new shares in the Private Placement

Michael Kleschinski, EVP Purus LDC, was allocated 20,619 new shares in the Private Placement

Frank Häberli, SVP Asia, was allocated 10,309 new shares in the Private Placement

KTF Holding AS, a company closely related to board member Knut Flakk, was allocated 82,474 new shares in the Private Placement

Espen Gundersen, board member of the Company, was allocated 20,619 new shares in the Private Placement and will, following completion of the Private Placement

Kold Invest AS, a company closely related to board member Martha Kold Bakkevig, was allocated 4,124 shares in the Private Placement

Jannicke Hilland, board member of the Company, was allocated 10,309 new shares in the Private Placement

Rick Rashilla, board member of the Company, was allocated 20,619 new shares in the Private Placement

Karen Romer, board member of the Company, was allocated 2,062 new shares in the Private Placement

Detailed information on the PDMR/PCA trades will be disclosed separately.



Delivery of the Offer Shares allocated in the Private Placement will, in order to facilitate delivery-versus-payment, be made by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company already admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo, pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between the Company, the Managers and Hexagon Composites ASA. The Offer Shares delivered to the subscribers will thus be tradable from allocation. The Managers will settle the share loan with new shares in the Company issued by the Company’s board of directors pursuant to an authorisation granted by the Company's general meeting held on 30 October 2020 (the "AGM").

The Company has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Oslo Børs' Circular no. 2/2014 and is of the opinion that the waiver of the preferential rights inherent in a private placement, taking into consideration the time, costs and risk of alternative methods of the securing the desired funding is in the common interest of the shareholders of the Company.

Hexagon Purus in brief

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, and aerospace applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Advisors

Carnegie AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Oslofilialen as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Private Placement, and Sparebank 1 Markets as Joint Bookrunner. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor.

For more information, please contact:

Morten Holum, CEO, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 995 09 930 | morten.holum@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This stock exchange announcement was published by Dilip Warrier, CFO at Hexagon Purus ASA, on 15 February 2022 at 23:00 CET.

