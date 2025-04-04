Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’965 -2.6%  SPI 15’963 -2.4%  Dow 40’546 -4.0%  DAX 21’272 -2.1%  Euro 0.9388 -1.1%  EStoxx50 5’008 -2.1%  Gold 3’091 -0.7%  Bitcoin 72’168 1.0%  Dollar 0.8552 -0.4%  Öl 67.9 -2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
BASF-Analyse: BASF-Aktie von Bernstein Research mit Outperform bewertet
Santander bestätigt Prognose und erwartet Wachstum - Aktie dennoch im Minus
Swiss Re-Analyse: Swiss Re-Aktie von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. mit Neutral bewertet
SAFRAN könnte CMA-Bedenken gegen Collins-Übernahme ausräumen - Aktie verliert dennoch
Wetten gegen Naturkatastrophen: Erster CAT-Bond-ETF startet an der NYSE
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.04.2025 11:30:00

Hexagon Purus ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs
0.10 EUR -8.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA will be held on 25 April 2025 at 11:30 CET at the offices of law firm Schjødt, Tordenskiolds Gate 12, Oslo, Norway.

Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting.
All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at www.hexagonpurus.com.

Shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the meeting may be given and announced on the company's website and/or through a stock exchange announcement.

For more information: 

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus 
Telephone: +47?909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com  

About Hexagon Purus 

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten