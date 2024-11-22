Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 58681316 / ISIN: NO0010904923]
22.11.2024 11:00:00

Hexagon Purus ASA: Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs
5.00 NOK 3.10%
The extraordinary general meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA was held today, 22 November 2024 at 10:00 (CET) in Oslo, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted as proposed, save for item 5 which had been withdrawn by the board prior to the extraordinary general meeting. 

Complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA 

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

