Hexagon Purus ASA – Disclosure of large shareholding

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 30 October 2024, regarding the successful implementation of the Company's private placement (the "Private Placement"), comprising in total 145,000,000 new shares in the Company (the "New Shares").

As further described in the stock exchange announcement, the Private Placement is divided into two tranches, and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. was allocated 36,231,884 New Shares in the second tranche of the Private Placement. As disclosed by the Company earlier today, 22 November 2024, the Company's extraordinary general meeting has resolved to issue the New Shares in the second tranche of the Private Placement.

Upon delivery of the 36,231,884 New Shares in the second tranche resolved today, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will hold in total 57,166,699 shares in Company, representing approximately 13.52% of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company (following issuance of all the 89,458,600 New Shares in the second tranche of the Private Placement).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.