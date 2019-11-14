+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 13:01:00

Hexagon Peak and Huawei Sign 200 MW Cooperation Agreement for Vietnam Solar Market

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei, a leading global ICT and network energy solutions provider and Hexagon Peak, the project development arm of Hexagon Holdings Singapore, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement for Hexagon's pipeline of 200 MW utility scale projects in Vietnam, which estimated COD in Q1 2021.

"Huawei is a company that combines all ingredients for industry leader - enormous focus on R&D, coupled with a true innovative mind set in enabling information and communication technology and IoT into smart, efficient, secure and reliable PV inverters", commented Milan Koev, Chief Executive Officer of Hexagon Peak.

Bruce Li, Regional Director of Huawei Smart PV Business APAC mentioned, "We're happy to team up with Hexagon Peak to help industries save energy and reduce emissions, building a low-carbon society. Our AI-Boost FusionSolar Smart PV Solution will help reduce LCOE (Levelized cost of electricity) and accelerate the grid parity process of the Vietnam market. "

Huawei FusionSolar Smart PV Solution has applied 102 GW all over the world till H1 2019. The core value of Higher Yields, Smart O&M and Safe & Reliable is widely recognized by customers. As Mr. Dat Le, Managing Director of Hexagon Peak Vietnam added, "We have seen data comparing Huawei operated PV plants to others using different technologies and the yield gains with Huawei smart PV technologies are obvious. Their after-sales support center in Vietnam is impressive and as asset managers, the quality of our sleeping time is determined by just a few components and reliable inverters is a key."

About Hexagon Peak

Hexagon Holdings is a solar project developer and asset manager, under the brand name Hexagon Peak, established in February 2019 with HQ in Singapore and subsidiaries in South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Philippines and representative offices in Indonesia and Taiwan. The group is active in developing and operating both - rooftop C&I and utility scale systems. Backed by international infrastructure investors, the group is currently developing over 1.83 GWp of solar in 8 countries in Asia.

More about Hexagon Peak at the official website of the company: www.hexagonpeak.com

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global ICT and network energy solutions provider, currently providing network energy products and solutions in over 170 countries, serving more than three billion people around the world. Huawei innovatively integrates digital information technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, and cloud computing, with PV technology, to promote industry-leading smart PV solutions for utility-scale, commercial and residential scenarios. Based on reports released by global consultancy IHS Markit, Huawei was ranked No.1 globally in inverter shipment for four consecutive years, from 2015 to 2018. For more information, please visit: https://solar.huawei.com or LinkedIn/Twitter/Facebook: Huawei FusionSolar.

SOURCE Huawei

