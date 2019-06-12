<
12.06.2019 18:06:00

Hexagon Launches HxGN OnCall Portfolio to Modernise Public Safety Monitoring and Response

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today launched HxGN OnCall, a comprehensive, modernised public safety portfolio that leverages data analytics in real time to enhance operational awareness, increase efficiency and optimise resources.

The HxGN OnCall portfolio comprises four product suites that can be deployed together or independently: Dispatch, Analytics, Records and Planning & Response. Together, the portfolio provides a single source of truth to enable faster response and ensure safer cities. HxGN OnCall is the only comprehensive public safety portfolio built with the domain experience of all levels of emergency services and scale of applicability — police, fire, EMS, civil protection, major infrastructure operators, border and customs, roadside assistance and more.

"Hexagon is shaping the future of public safety by empowering agencies to be more agile and responsive," said said Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO. "HxGN OnCall is putting data to work to deliver connectivity, collaboration, and intelligence for safe, resilient cities and nations." 

The ability to be deployed on-premise and in the cloud enables agencies of all sizes to better contain incidents, improve outcomes and proactively mitigate risks. Building on nearly three decades of industry-leading experience, HxGN OnCall incorporates IoT, mobility, analytics and the cloud to bring the next generation of public safety solutions to agencies across the globe. Its capabilities support incoming data beyond telephone calls, including SMS, instant messaging and video, ensuring citizens reach their local authorities to provide life-saving information by all available communications channels.

The HxGN OnCall portfolio is among the many innovative solutions being showcased this week at HxGN LIVE 2019, Hexagon's annual digital technology conference.

For further information, please contact:
Daniel Johansson, Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com
Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1 404 554 0972, media@hexagon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-launches-hxgn-oncall-portfolio-to-modernise-public-safety-monitoring-and-response,c2837457

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/2837457/1061011.pdf

Press Release

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexagon-launches-hxgn-oncall-portfolio-to-modernise-public-safety-monitoring-and-response-300866462.html

SOURCE Hexagon

