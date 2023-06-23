Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Hexagon Composites ASA Aktie [Valor: 565936 / ISIN: NO0003067902]
23.06.2023 09:46:09

Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - provisional award of PSUs

Hexagon Composites ASA
2.34 CHF -29.06%
23 June 2023: The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA ("Hexagon Composites" or the "Company") has resolved to provisionally award up to 73,106 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to a primary insider. The PSU allocation is in accordance with the Board of Director's compensation policy for the executive management. This policy is described in the Company's Guidelines for remuneration of executive management as approved at the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021.

The PSUs are non-transferable and will vest on 31 March 2026 subject to satisfaction of the applicable vesting conditions. The actual number of PSUs to be allocated will depend on 2025 financial performance in addition to the development of market cap of the Company from award up to vesting. The number of PSUs will attain minimum zero and maximum 73,106. Each vested PSU will give the holder the right to receive one share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares being NOK 0.10. The total number of outstanding PSUs are now provisionally 6,129,326.

Further details of the primary insider's transactions pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com (http://www.hexagongroup.com) and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Hexagon Composites ASA

