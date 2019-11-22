Hexagon Broadens its Smart Factory Solutions Portfolio With the Acquisition of Volume Graphics

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Volume Graphics, a market leader in the industrial computed tomography (CT) software industry.

Volume Graphics brings over 20 years of experience in non-destructive inspection and testing software development. The company's high-end analysis and visualisation CT software enables manufacturers to produce three-dimensional external and internal representations of scanned objects. Using CT, they're able to "see" inside the complicated structures of components, otherwise inaccessible with traditional inspection methods. This allows hidden or hard to reach internal features to be measured and inspected for dimensional deviations and flaws without destroying the parts and compromising the integrity of the data in the process.

"Volume Graphics offers an invaluable toolset for leveraging CT data across many use cases - from flaw detection and failure analysis to reverse engineering applications. We look forward to merging our capabilities so that customers can ensure the highest product quality throughout product development and production," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "Additionally, industrial CT scanning is fast becoming a critical asset to manufacturers as more and more industries embrace additive manufacturing. The addition of CT software capabilities strengthens our portfolio in this growth area."

Today, a broad range of global customers from the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries use Volume Graphics software for quality assurance. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, Volume Graphics employs around 160 people worldwide. Subsidiaries in Japan, Singapore, China and the USA, supplemented by an extensive reseller network, deliver its software to customers in more than 50 countries.

Volume Graphics will operate as part of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division. Completion of the transaction (closing) is subject to regulatory approvals. 2018 sales amounted to 25 MEUR.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexagon-broadens-its-smart-factory-solutions-portfolio-with-the-acquisition-of-volume-graphics-300963642.html

