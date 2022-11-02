SMI 10'784 -0.4%  SPI 13'745 -0.4%  Dow 32'653 -0.2%  DAX 13'339 0.6%  Euro 0.9870 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'651 0.9%  Gold 1'651 0.3%  Bitcoin 20'373 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9993 -0.1%  Öl 95.2 0.4% 
Hexagon Composites ASA Aktie
02.11.2022 08:30:00

Hexagon Agility receives order from Super Natural Gas Ltd for Mobile Pipeline® modules to meet customer demand for natural gas

Hexagon Composites ASA
2.14 CHF -0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

2 November 2022: Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, received a new order from Super Natural Gas Ltd, wholly owned by Supergas Energy and a leading full-service provider of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Israel, to deliver Mobile Pipeline modules to transport clean natural gas to Supergas customers.

This order has an estimated value of EUR 4.8 million (approx. NOK 48 million).

Delivering safe and innovative solutions

"Today, our fleet is 100% comprised of X-STORE® modules by Hexagon Agility because of their performance and reliability. X-STORE modules have allowed us to become the market leader in mobile gas distribution, serving our industrial customers and also providing mobile fueling for transportation,” said Chen Melamed, CEO of Supergas Energy. "We are making significant investments to become a leading multi-disciplinary energy supplier and Hexagon Agility is an important partner in this strategic endeavor.”

Hexagon Agility has the most comprehensive Mobile Pipeline portfolio in the industry. Along with the TITAN® products sold around the world, X-STORE is designed specifically to meet UN standards employed in Europe and other ADR countries like Israel.

"Supergas has been a pioneer in mobile gas distribution and today they manage one of the most efficient Mobile Pipeline operations in the world,” says Seung Baik, President of Hexagon Agility.  "With current energy challenges and Israel’s strategic position to help address those challenges, we are proud of the work we are doing together and grateful for their continued business.”

The discovery of the Leviathon and Tamar gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel present the opportunity for the nation state to become energy independent. Mobile Pipeline is enabling energy based industries to adopt natural gas to reduce energy costs while addressing sustainability goals. Additionally, the transportation sector continues to adopt natural gas vehicles, with many of them currently fueled by Mobile Pipeline rather than traditional fuel stations due to the lack of pipeline infrastructure. Israel’s gas reserves easily exceed the country’s energy consumption, position it to become net exporter of gas to Europe and the Middle East.

About the market

Mobile Pipeline is vital to driving energy transformation away from petroleum fuels to clean and renewable natural gas. Companies like Supergas are leaders in the industry, enabling customers without pipeline access to adopt natural gas and meet their environmental goals.

Natural gas is today’s low carbon, cost effective alternative energy. Renewable natural gas (RNG) is pipeline quality gas fully compatible with today’s infrastructure and Mobile Pipeline equipment. Because RNG is the only carbon negative energy source, it is being rapidly adopted to drive decarbonization of industrial and vehicle fleet operations.

With more than 1,800 Mobile Pipeline modules now deployed around the world, Hexagon Agility continues to set the standard for safety, reliability, and performance. 

Timing

The modules are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023.


For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites 
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com 

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA 
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com  


About Supergas Energy Ltd

Super Natural Gas, wholly owned by Supergas Energy, is a leading energy company in the fields of LPG, natural gas, compressed natural gas, electricity, renewable energies and energy efficiency. Established in 1953, Supergas specializes in the design and construction of gas distribution systems and is a major gas supplier to a variety of sectors – residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial. The company is constantly adapting to changes in technology and seeking to meet and exceed quality and safety standards.  With locations throughout the country, Supergas Energy serves half a million customers through a network of branches and agents. Hundreds of professional technicians, 24/7 call centers, control centers, and a national emergency center are available to our customers around the clock.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


