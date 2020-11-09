Hertz Global Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ESTERO, Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: HTZGQ) ("Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its third quarter 2020 with revenue of $1.3 billion, a net loss attributable to the Company of $222 million and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA loss of $26 million. Liquidity at the end of the third quarter was $1.1 billion.

"Our U.S. Chapter 11 process is progressing well. Recent, new funding and commitments of more than $6.0 billion allow us to continue taking steps to best position our business as a rental-car and fleet-leasing leader through the pandemic and for the future," said Paul Stone, Hertz Global's President and Chief Executive Officer.

In the third quarter, the Company made sequential progress as month-to-month revenue improvement, disciplined cost controls and prudent working capital management enabled it to maintain its liquidity position, despite the pandemic challenges impacting the travel sector. "Since Labor Day, U.S. rental volume has trended better, reflecting pent-up leisure demand and market-specific rate adjustments. As a result, our domestic revenue improved 14 points sequentially from July to September. And, October revenue has held steady at September's level," Stone said.

Throughout the third quarter, Hertz Global aggressively sold fleet into a record-high U.S. residual market, taking average operating fleet down 34% through its retail, wholesale and dealer-direct channels. As of the end of October, the Company's U.S. fleet level is well positioned to match current demand. Hertz Global's average international fleet, down 51% in the third quarter year over year, also is now sized appropriately for the current rental environment.

Based on the significant reduction in direct operating and selling, general and administrative expenses to date, the Company is increasing its annualized global cost savings target to $3.0 billion, up from $2.5 billion.

In addition to the $1.1 billion in liquidity at September 30, 2020, the Company recently closed on $1.65 billion of debtor-in-possession financing which provides support for ongoing operations, vehicle procurement and key investments in the business. The Company has also secured commitments for $4.0 billion of fleet financing which, if approved by the court, will enable the Company to meet its forecasted U.S. fleet needs through 2021. In October, the Company closed on a fleet financing facility of up to $400 million for its Donlen leasing and fleet management operations.

"The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone. But our employees have met the challenges head on, adapted processes and continued to put our customers' safety and satisfaction first," said Stone. "Last month, we couldn't have been prouder to have Hertz awarded No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction for Rental Cars by J.D. Power for a second consecutive year. It's a true testament to our preferred position among rental car customers and our team's commitment and dedication to our Company."

U.S. RENTAL CAR ("U.S. RAC") SUMMARY

__________________________________________________________________

U.S. RAC Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020

2019

Total revenues $ 866



$ 1,962



(56) %











Adjusted EBITDA $ (10)



$ 269



NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) %

14 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 376,443



566,229



(34) % Vehicle Utilization 52 %

79 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 17,971



41,399



(57) % Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 46.27



$ 46.67



(1) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 736



$ 1,137



(35) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 161



$ 247



(35) % NM - Not meaningful

Total U.S. RAC revenues were down 56%. Intra-quarter, the Company saw steady year-over-year improving trends with July revenue down 61%, August down 58% and September down 47%.

Off-airport revenues comprised 48% of total revenue for the third quarter 2020 versus 32% in the prior year. Overall volume in the third quarter declined year over year due to the pandemic-related impact on travel, especially to corporate customers. However, on a sequential quarterly basis, off-airport volume improved 12 points compared with the 2020 second quarter as leisure travel picked up and delivery services rentals continued to grow. Sequential quarterly year-over-year airport revenue improved 16 points, reflecting some recovery in airline travel from the second-quarter 2020 trough and a higher mix of local rentals at the airport.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month benefited from sales of used vehicles into a record-high residual market during the quarter. The Company disposed of 133,000 vehicles, 72% more than the third quarter 2019.

Direct operating and selling, general and administration expenses declined 43% year over year as the Company aggressively adjusted costs in response to pandemic-level demand.

On a sequential quarterly basis, the Company nearly recouped its second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter through improved rental demand, lower vehicle depreciation and incremental cost savings.

INTERNATIONAL RENTAL CAR ("INTERNATIONAL RAC") SUMMARY

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

International RAC Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020

2019

Total revenues $ 253



$ 702



(64) %











Adjusted EBITDA $ (35)



$ 115



NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin (14) %

16 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) 104,045



213,294



(51) % Vehicle Utilization 65 %

80 %



Transaction Days (in thousands) 6,194



15,631



(60) % Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 39.75



$ 45.44



(13) % Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 789



$ 1,110



(29) % Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 183



$ 199



(8) % NM - Not meaningful

Total International RAC revenues were down 64% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Off airport revenues comprised 61% of total revenues for the segment versus 36% for the third quarter 2019. The mix shift in volume from airport rentals to longer-length, lower-priced off-airport rentals contributed to a 13% decrease in Total RPD versus third quarter 2019. While down, both airport and off airport volumes reflected sequential improvement compared to the year-over-year results reported for the second quarter 2020.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month benefited from strong residual values across all key markets.

Direct operating and selling, general and administration expenses declined 47% year over year as the Company proactively reduced costs in response to pandemic-level demand.

Actions taken in the third quarter to reduce vehicle inventories and operating expenses helped to narrow the Adjusted EBITDA loss from the second quarter 2020.

ALL OTHER OPERATIONS SUMMARY

___________________________________________________________

All Other Operations Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020

2019

Total revenues $ 149



$ 172



(13) %











Adjusted EBITDA $ 24



$ 24



(3) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16 %

14 %















Average Vehicles (in whole units) - Donlen 187,876



216,925



(13) %

All Other Operations primarily is comprised of the Company's Donlen leasing and fleet management operations. Revenue declined 13% and vehicle depreciation declined 12% driven by a reduction in leased vehicles year over year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was flat.

RESULTS OF THE HERTZ CORPORATION

________________________________________________________________

The GAAP and non-GAAP profitability metrics for Hertz Global's operating subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation ("Hertz"), are materially the same as those for Hertz Global for the third quarter 2020 and 2019, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 Hertz, posted the same revenues as the Company, however its pre-tax loss was $1.8 billion versus the Company's pre-tax loss of $1.7 billion. The difference between Hertz's and the Company's GAAP results is primarily due to Hertz's write off in the second quarter of 2020 of $133 million due from the Company. The non-GAAP profitability metrics for Hertz are materially the same as those for Hertz Global.

FINANCIAL REORGANIZATION

_______________________________________________________

As previously announced, on May 22, 2020, Hertz Global and Hertz (together, the "Companies") and certain of their direct and indirect subsidiaries in the United States and Canada filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the "Reorganization").

The Reorganization provides the time to put in place a new, stronger financial foundation to move successfully through the COVID-19 pandemic and to better position the Companies for the future. Throughout the Reorganization process, all of Hertz's businesses globally, including its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, Hertz Car Sales, and Donlen subsidiaries, are open and serving customers. All reservations, promotional offers, vouchers, and customer and loyalty programs, including rewards points, are expected to continue as usual.

Information related to the Reorganization is included in the Hertz Global and Hertz Form 10-Qs for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and on the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com. Additional information, including access to documents filed with the Bankruptcy Court, is also available online at https://restructuring.primeclerk.com/hertz, a website administered by Prime Clerk, LLC, a third-party bankruptcy claims and noticing agent.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Following is selected financial data of Hertz Global. Also included are Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout this earnings release and provides the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and additional purposes for which management uses such measures.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference in this release, and in related comments by the Company's management, include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's liquidity and its possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategies. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts" or similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in these circumstances. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed or furnished to the SEC. Among other items, such factors could include: the Company's ability to navigate the Chapter 11 process, including obtaining Bankruptcy Court approval for certain requirements, complying with and operating under the requirements and constraints of the Bankruptcy Code, negotiating and consummating a Chapter 11 plan, developing, funding and executing the Company's business plan and continuing as a going concern; the impact of the Company's delisting from the New York Stock Exchange on the Company's stockholders; the value of the Company's common stock due to the Chapter 11 process; levels of travel demand, particularly with respect to business and leisure travel in the United States and in global markets; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on the Company's vehicle rental business as a result of travel restrictions and business closures or disruptions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic factors; general economic uncertainty and the pace of economic recovery, including in key global markets, when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; the Company's ability to successfully restructure the Company's substantial indebtedness or raise additional capital; the Company's post-bankruptcy capital structure; the Company's ability to maintain an effective employee retention and talent management strategy and resulting changes in personnel and employee relations; the recoverability of the Company's goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets when performing impairment analysis; the Company's ability to dispose of vehicles in the used-vehicle market, use the proceeds of such sales to acquire new vehicles and to reduce exposure to residual risk; actions creditors may take with respect to the vehicles used in the rental car operations; significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition in the Company's markets on rental volume and pricing, including on the Company's pricing policies or use of incentives; occurrences that disrupt rental activity during the Company's peak periods; the Company's ability to accurately estimate future levels of rental activity and adjust the number and mix of vehicles used in the Company's rental operations accordingly; increased vehicle costs due to declining value of the Company's non-program vehicles; the Company's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and the availability to it of additional or continued sources of financing for the Company's revenue earning vehicles and to refinance its existing indebtedness; risks related to the Company's indebtedness, including its substantial amount of debt, its ability to incur substantially more debt, the fact that substantially all of the Company's consolidated assets secure certain of its outstanding indebtedness and increases in interest rates or in its borrowing margins; the Company's ability to meet the financial and other covenants contained in its senior credit facilities and letter of credit facilities, its outstanding unsecured senior notes, its outstanding senior second priority secured notes and certain asset-backed and asset-based arrangements; the Company's ability to access financial markets, including the financing of its vehicle fleet through the issuance of asset-backed securities; fluctuations in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; the Company's ability to sustain operations during adverse economic cycles and unfavorable external events (including war, terrorist acts, natural disasters and epidemic disease); the Company's ability to prevent the misuse or theft of information it possesses, including as a result of cyber security breaches and other security threats; the Company's ability to adequately respond to changes in technology, customer demands and market competition; the Company's ability to purchase adequate supplies of competitively priced vehicles and risks relating to increases in the cost of the vehicles it purchases; the Company's recognition of previously deferred tax gains on the disposition of revenue earning vehicles; financial instability of the manufacturers of the Company's vehicles, which could impact their ability to fulfill obligations under repurchase or guaranteed depreciation programs; an increase in the Company's vehicle costs or disruption to the Company's rental activity, particularly during peak periods, due to safety recalls by the manufacturers of the Company's vehicles; the Company's ability to execute a business continuity plan; the Company's access to third-party distribution channels and related prices, commission structures and transaction volumes; the Company's ability to retain customer loyalty and market share; risks associated with operating in many different countries, including the risk of a violation or alleged violation of applicable anticorruption or antibribery laws, the Company's ability to repatriate cash from non-U.S. affiliates without adverse tax consequences, the Company's exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and the Company's ability to effectively manage its international operations after the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union; a major disruption in the Company's communication or centralized information networks; a failure to maintain, upgrade and consolidate the Company's information technology systems; costs and risks associated with litigation and investigations or any failure or inability to comply with laws and regulations or any changes in the legal and regulatory environment, including laws and regulations relating to environmental matters and consumer privacy and data security; the Company's ability to maintain its network of leases and vehicle rental concessions at airports in the U.S. and internationally; the Company's ability to maintain favorable brand recognition and a coordinated branding and portfolio strategy; changes in the existing, or the adoption of new laws, regulations, policies or other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations, where such actions may affect the Company's operations, the cost thereof or applicable tax rates; risks relating to the Company's deferred tax assets, including the risk of an "ownership change" under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; the Company's exposure to uninsured claims in excess of historical levels; risks relating to the Company's participation in multiemployer pension plans; shortages of fuel and increases or volatility in fuel costs; changes in accounting principles, or their application or interpretation, and the Company's ability to make accurate estimates and the assumptions underlying the estimates, which could have an effect on operating results and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in periodic and current reports that the Company files with the SEC.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

______________________

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING DATA

_____________________________________________________________________________

SELECTED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT DATA



Three Months Ended

September 30,

As a Percentage of

Total Revenues

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

As a Percentage of

Total Revenues (In millions, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 Total revenues $ 1,268



$ 2,836



100 %

100 %

$ 4,023



$ 7,454



100 %

100 % Expenses:





























Direct vehicle and operating 832



1,492



66 %

53 %

2,777



4,147



69 %

56 % Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges 347



667



27 %

24 %

1,634



1,892



41 %

25 % Selling, general and administrative 143



232



11 %

8 %

519



723



13 %

10 % Interest expense, net:





























Vehicle 110



134



9 %

5 %

360



372



9 %

5 % Non-vehicle 17



70



1 %

2 %

118



214



3 %

3 % Total interest expense, net 127



204



10 %

7 %

478



586



12 %

8 % Technology-related intangible and other asset

impairments —



—



— %

— %

193



—



5 %

— % Other (income) expense, net —



(6)



— %

— %

(15)



(37)



— %

— % Reorganization items, net 78



—



6 %

— %

101



—



3 %

— % Total expenses 1,527



2,589



120 %

91 %

5,687



7,311



141 %

98 % Income (loss) before income taxes (259)



247



(20) %

9 %

(1,664)



143



(41) %

2 % Income tax (provision) benefit 36



(74)



3 %

(3) %

232



(78)



6 %

(1) % Net income (loss) (223)



173



(18) %

6 %

(1,432)



65



(36) %

1 % Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests 1



(4)



— %

— %

7



(4)



— %

— % Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ (222)



$ 169



(18) %

6 %

$ (1,425)



$ 61



(35) %

1 % Weighted-average number of shares

outstanding:





























Basic 156



133











148



109









Diluted 156



134











148



109









Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic $ (1.42)



$ 1.26











$ (9.65)



$ 0.56









Diluted $ (1.42)



$ 1.26











$ (9.65)



$ 0.56









































Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(a) $ (68)



$ 214











$ (827)



$ 202









Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(a) $ (0.44)



$ 1.60











$ (5.60)



$ 1.85









Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a) $ (26)



$ 392











$ (855)



$ 595











(a) Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II.

Supplemental Schedule I HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (In millions) U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz Global

U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz Global Total revenues: $ 866



$ 253



$ 149



$ —



$ 1,268



$ 1,962



$ 702



$ 172



$ —



$ 2,836

Expenses:





































Direct vehicle and operating 648



179



7



(2)



832



1,099



386



7



—



1,492

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges 182



59



106



—



347



420



126



121



—



667

Selling, general and administrative 46



56



6



35



143



125



60



8



39



232

Interest expense, net:





































Vehicle 77



21



12



—



110



93



27



14



—



134

Non-vehicle (1)



1



1



16



17



(49)



(1)



(6)



126



70

Total interest expense, net 76



22



13



16



127



44



26



8



126



204

Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Other (income) expense, net —



—



—



—



—



(3)



1



—



(4)



(6)

Reorganization items, net 1



—



—



77



78



—



—



—



—



—

Total expenses 953



316



132



126



1,527



1,685



599



144



161



2,589

Income (loss) before income taxes $ (87)



$ (63)



$ 17



$ (126)



$ (259)



$ 277



$ 103



$ 28



$ (161)



$ 247

Income tax (provision) benefit















36



















(74)

Net income (loss)















$ (223)



















$ 173

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















1



















(4)

Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















$ (222)



















$ 169



Supplemental Schedule I (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT Unaudited



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (In millions) U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz Global

U.S. Rental

Car

Int'l Rental

Car

All Other

Operations

Corporate

Hertz Global Total revenues: $ 2,780



$ 755



$ 488



$ —



$ 4,023



$ 5,266



$ 1,695



$ 493



$ —



$ 7,454

Expenses:





































Direct vehicle and operating 2,178



579



19



1



2,777



3,127



1,001



20



(1)



4,147

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges 1,054



228



352



—



1,634



1,217



329



346



—



1,892

Selling, general and administrative 224



142



13



140



519



365



169



23



166



723

Interest expense, net:





































Vehicle 260



66



34



—



360



260



73



39



—



372

Non-vehicle (69)



(1)



(7)



195



118



(141)



(3)



(15)



373



214

Total interest expense, net 191



65



27



195



478



119



70



24



373



586

Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments —



—



—



193



193



—



—



—



—



—

Other (income) expense, net (19)



1



—



3



(15)



(16)



1



—



(22)



(37)

Reorganization items, net 1



—



—



100



101



—



—



—



—



—

Total expenses 3,629



1,015



411



632



5,687



4,812



1,570



413



516



7,311

Income (loss) before income taxes $ (849)



$ (260)



$ 77



$ (632)



$ (1,664)



$ 454



$ 125



$ 80



$ (516)



$ 143

Income tax (provision) benefit















232



















(78)

Net income (loss)















$ (1,432)



















$ 65

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests















7



















(4)

Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global















$ (1,425)



















$ 61



Supplemental Schedule II HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA Unaudited



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:













Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global $ (222)



$ 169



$ (1,425)



$ 61

Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) (36)



74



(232)



78

Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(a) 13



17



43



44

Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments(b) —



—



193



—

Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 7



1



54



11

Information technology and finance transformation costs(d) 8



17



34



77

Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(e) 14



14



41



41

Reorganization items, net(f) 78



—



101



—

Pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges(g) 44



—



89



—

Other items(h) 4



(7)



(1)



(43)

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(i) (90)



285



(1,103)



269

Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(j) 22



(71)



276



(67)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (68)



$ 214



$ (827)



$ 202

Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 156



134



148



109

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(k) $ (0.44)



$ 1.60



$ (5.60)



$ 1.85

















Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:













Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global (222)



169



(1,425)



61

Adjustments:













Income tax provision (benefit) (36)



74



(232)



78

Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization(l) 58



51



168



151

Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income 17



70



118



214

Vehicle debt-related charges(a)(m) 13



10



37



29

Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments(b) —



—



193



—

Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c) 7



1



54



11

Information technology and finance transformation costs(d) 8



17



34



77

Reorganization items, net(f) 78



—



101



—

Pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges(g) 44



—



89



—

Other items(h)(n) 7



—



8



(26)

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ (26)



$ 392



$ (855)



$ 595



Supplemental Schedule II (continued)



(a) Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums. (b) Represents the impairment of technology-related intangible assets and capitalized cloud computing implementation costs. These costs relate to the Company's corporate operations ("Corporate"). (c) Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP, excluding impairments and asset write-downs. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred directly supporting business transformation initiatives. (d) Represents costs associated with the Company's information technology and finance transformation programs, both of which are multi-year initiatives to upgrade and modernize the Company's systems and processes. These costs relate primarily to Corporate. (e) Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting. (f) Represents charges incurred associated with the Reorganization, including professional fees. The charges relate primarily to Corporate. (g) Represents charges incurred in the second quarter of 2020 prior to the Reorganization comprised of preparation charges for the Reorganization, such as professional fees. Also includes, certain non-debtor financing and professional fee charges. For U.S. RAC, International RAC, All Other Operations and Corporate charges incurred for the three months ended September 30, 2020 are $17 million, $15 million, $3 million and $9 million, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are $32 million, $17 million, $3 million and $37 million, respectively. (h) Represents miscellaneous items. In 2020, includes $18 million for losses associated with certain vehicle damages of which $15 million impacts U.S. RAC and $3 million impacts International RAC which were recorded in the second quarter, partially offset by a $20 million gain on the sale of non-vehicle capital assets in U.S. RAC, which was recorded in the first quarter. In 2019, includes a $26 million gain on marketable securities in Corporate, of which $6 million was recorded in the third quarter, and a $15 million gain on the sale of non-vehicle capital assets in U.S. RAC, of which $3 million was recorded in the third quarter. (i) Adjustments by caption on a pre-tax basis are as follows:

Increase (decrease) to expenses Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Direct vehicle and operating $ (14)



$ (13)



$ (83)



$ (40)

Selling, general and administrative (38)



(17)



(104)



(83)

Interest expense, net:













Vehicle (34)



(10)



(73)



(29)

Non-vehicle —



(7)



(6)



(15)

Total interest expense, net (34)



(17)



(79)



(44)

Intangible and other asset impairments —



—



(193)



—

Other income (expense), net (4)



5



6



37

Reorganization items, net (78)



—



(101)



—

Total adjustments $ (168)



$ (42)



$ (554)



$ (130)



(j) Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). (k) Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period. (l) Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for U.S. RAC, International RAC, All Other Operations and Corporate for the three months ended September 30, 2020 are $46 million, $6 million, $2 million and $4 million, respectively, and for the three months ended September 30, 2019 are $38 million, $6 million, $3 million and $4 million, respectively. Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for U.S. RAC, International RAC, All Other Operations and Corporate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are $134 million, $16 million, $7 million and $11 million, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 are $116 million, $18 million, $8 million and $9 million, respectively. (m) Vehicle debt-related charges for U.S. RAC, International RAC and All Other Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020 are $9 million, $3 million and $1 million, respectively, and for the three months ended September 30, 2019 are $6 million, $3 million, and $1 million, respectively. Vehicle debt-related charges for U.S. RAC, International RAC and All Other Operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are $23 million, $11 million and $3 million, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 are $16 million, $10 million and $3 million, respectively. (n) Also includes an adjustment for non-cash stock-based compensation charges in Corporate.

Supplemental Schedule III HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF KEY METRICS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

U.S. Rental Car



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020

2019



2020

2019

Total RPD





















Total revenues $ 866



$ 1,962







$ 2,780



$ 5,266





Ancillary retail vehicle sales revenue (35)



(30)







(105)



(92)





Total Rental Revenues $ 831



$ 1,932







$ 2,675



$ 5,174





Transaction Days (in thousands) 17,971



41,399







62,499



118,153





Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 46.27



$ 46.67



(1) %

$ 42.81



$ 43.79



(2) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Rental Revenues $ 831



$ 1,932







$ 2,675



$ 5,174





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 376,443



566,229







465,929



540,930





Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 2,208



$ 3,412







$ 5,741



$ 9,565





Number of months in period (in whole

units) 3



3







9



9





Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 736



$ 1,137



(35) %

$ 638



$ 1,063



(40) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 17,971



41,399







62,499



118,153





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 376,443



566,229







465,929



540,930





Number of days in period (in whole units) 92



92







274



273





Available Car Days (in thousands) 34,633



52,093







127,665



147,674





Vehicle Utilization(a) 52 %

79 %





49 %

80 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles

and lease charges $ 182



$ 420







$ 1,054



$ 1,217





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 376,443



566,229







465,929



540,930





Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles

and lease charges divided by Average

Vehicles (in whole dollars) $ 483



$ 742







$ 2,262



$ 2,250





Number of months in period (in whole

units) 3



3







9



9





Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in

whole dollars) $ 161



$ 247



(35) %

$ 251



$ 250



— %

(a) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

Supplemental Schedule III (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF KEY METRICS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

International Rental Car



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020

2019



2020

2019

Total RPD





















Total revenues $ 253



$ 702







$ 755



$ 1,695





Foreign currency adjustment(a) (7)



8







5



4





Total Rental Revenues $ 246



$ 710







$ 760



$ 1,699





Transaction Days (in thousands) 6,194



15,631







19,314



38,884





Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 39.75



$ 45.44



(13) %

$ 39.36



$ 43.68



(10) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Rental Revenues $ 246



$ 710







$ 760



$ 1,699





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 104,045



213,294







127,216



184,307





Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 2,364



$ 3,329







$ 5,974



$ 9,218





Number of months in period (in whole

units) 3



3







9



9





Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 789



$ 1,110



(29) %

$ 664



$ 1,024



(35) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 6,194



15,631







19,314



38,884





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 104,045



213,294







127,216



184,307





Number of days in period (in whole

units) 92



92







274



273





Available Car Days (in thousands) 9,572



19,623







34,857



50,316





Vehicle Utilization(b) 65 %

80 %





55 %

77 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles

and lease charges $ 59



$ 126







$ 228



$ 329





Foreign currency adjustment(a) (2)



2







3



—





Adjusted depreciation of revenue

earning vehicles and lease charges $ 57



$ 128







$ 231



$ 329





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 104,045



213,294







127,216



184,307





Adjusted depreciation of revenue

earning vehicles and lease charges

divided by Average Vehicles (in whole

dollars) $ 548



$ 600







$ 1,816



$ 1,785





Number of months in period (in whole

units) 3



3







9



9





Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in

whole dollars) $ 183



$ 199



(8) %

$ 202



$ 198



2 %

(a) Based on December 31, 2019 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

Supplemental Schedule III (continued) HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF KEY METRICS REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION Unaudited

Worldwide Rental Car



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Inc/(Dec) ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020

2019



2020

2019

Total RPD





















Total revenues $ 1,119



$ 2,664







$ 3,535



$ 6,960





Ancillary retail vehicle sales revenue (35)



(30)







(105)



(92)





Foreign currency adjustment(a) (7)



8







5



4





Total Rental Revenues $ 1,077



$ 2,642







$ 3,435



$ 6,872





Transaction Days (in thousands) 24,165



57,030







81,813



157,037





Total RPD (in whole dollars) $ 44.60



$ 46.33



(4) %

$ 41.99



$ 43.76



(4) %























Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month





















Total Rental Revenues $ 1,077



$ 2,642







$ 3,435



$ 6,872





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 480,488



779,523







593,145



725,237





Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars) $ 2,241



$ 3,389







$ 5,791



$ 9,476





Number of months in period (in whole

units) 3



3







9



9





Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars) $ 748



$ 1,130



(34) %

$ 644



$ 1,053



(39) %























Vehicle Utilization





















Transaction Days (in thousands) 24,165



57,030







81,813



157,037





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 480,488



779,523







593,145



725,237





Number of days in period (in whole

units) 92



92







274



273





Available Car Days (in thousands) 44,205



71,716







162,522



197,990





Vehicle Utilization(b) 55 %

80 %





50 %

79 %



























Depreciation Per Unit Per Month





















Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles

and lease charges $ 241



$ 546







$ 1,282



$ 1,546





Foreign currency adjustment(a) (2)



2







3



—





Adjusted depreciation of revenue

earning vehicles and lease charges $ 239



$ 548







$ 1,285



$ 1,546





Average Vehicles (in whole units) 480,488



779,523







593,145



725,237





Adjusted depreciation of revenue

earning vehicles and lease charges

divided by Average Vehicles (in whole

dollars) $ 497



$ 703







$ 2,166



$ 2,132





Number of months in period (in whole

units) 3



3







9



9





Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in

whole dollars) $ 166



$ 234



(29) %

$ 241



$ 237



2 %

Note: Worldwide Rental Car represents U.S. Rental Car and International Rental Car segment information on a combined basis and excludes the All Other Operations segment, which is primarily comprised of the Company's Donlen leasing operations, and Corporate.

(a) Based on December 31, 2019 foreign exchange rates. (b) Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hertz Global is the top-level holding company that indirectly wholly owns The Hertz Corporation (together, the "Company"). The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax, debt-related charges and losses, restructuring and restructuring related charges, intangible and tangible asset impairments and write-downs, information technology and finance transformation costs, non-cash acquisition accounting charges, reorganization items, pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted Diluted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS are important to management because they allow management to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax, non-vehicle depreciation and amortization, net non-vehicle debt interest, vehicle debt-related charges and losses, restructuring and restructuring related charges, goodwill, intangible and tangible asset impairments and write-downs, information technology and finance transformation costs, reorganization items, pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges and certain other miscellaneous items. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.

Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and to facilitate analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

KEY METRICS

Available Car Days

Available Car Days represents Average Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a period.

Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")

Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates. Management believes eliminating the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates is appropriate so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it is reflective of how the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates in comparison with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.

Total Rental Revenues

Total Rental Revenues represents total revenues less ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues, with all periods adjusted to eliminate the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Management believes eliminating the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates is appropriate so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measurement that excludes the impact of ancillary revenues resulting from vehicle sales and facilitates in comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.

Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")

Total RPD represents the ratio of Total Rental Revenues to Transaction Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measurement of the changes in underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.

Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")

Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of average Total Rental Revenues per vehicle per month. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to fleet capacity, or asset efficiency.

Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")

Transaction Days, also known as volume, represent the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue generating days.

Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")

Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it is the measurement of the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to fleet capacity.

