HeroZona Foundation's Alan 'AP' Powell Headlines National Veterans in Energy Forum

PHOENIX, September 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HeroZona Foundation's Co-Founder and U.S. Army veteran, Alan "AP" Powell, will participate in the Veterans in Energy forum in Washington, D.C. on Sep. 13.

Veterans in Energy is a national employee resource group that provides transition, retention and professional development support to military veterans working in energy. Veterans in Energy works to provide opportunities for outreach, networking and mentoring to support the needs of the growing population of veterans who have chosen energy careers.

Powell will participate in a fireside chat with Ray Brooks, Arizona Public Service Customer Care Center manager and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, on the final day of the two-day forum as part of the program's Veteran Service Group Spotlight. Brooks is also the Chair of APS's Veterans Engagement Transition Retention Network (VETRN). The focus of discussion will be on grassroots level veteran-focused community partnerships and inside-out community action.

"I'm excited to participate in any dialogue that seeks to leverage the value that transitioning veterans bring to the civilian workforce," said Powell. "Our nation's veterans are making lasting contributions in the energy sector, and I look forward to this opportunity to learn more about Veterans in Energy and also to showcase the initiatives we've created in Arizona to support veterans and their families."

The HeroZona Foundation's annual HeroZona National Veteran Summit is a multi-day networking experience to improve America's support of veteran companies through workshops, networking, entrepreneurial connections, and seminars. The summit will return to Arizona from Nov. 5 through Nov. 7. Other HeroZona Foundation programs include the Bridge Forum, Phoenix Tools 4 School, Veterans Reach to Teach, Honor Walk and Voting for Veterans.

Other forum highlights will include a networking breakfast, CEO panel, professional development courses, networking reception, base resiliency panel, among other events.

For more information about the HeroZona foundation, visit herozona.org.

About HeroZona

The HeroZona Foundation has a strong focus on veteran initiatives and honoring those who have served our country and their family members. The nonprofit's name reflects that messaging to focus on empowering and celebrating America's veterans. The HeroZona Foundation's annual HeroZona National Veteran Summit created a multi-day networking experience to improve America's support of veteran companies through workshops, networking, entrepreneurial connections, and seminars. The summit will return to Arizona from November 5 through November 7. Other programs include the Bridge Forum, Phoenix Tools 4 School, Veterans Reach to Teach, Honor Walk and Voting for Veterans. For more information, visit herozonasummit.com or herozona.org

SOURCE HeroZona