Hero Digital LLC hires Hank Summy, former McCann and Capgemini executive, to lead Western Region

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading independent digital customer experience (CX) company, today announced Hank Summy will join the company as managing director of its Western region, reporting to Hero Digital President Patrick Frend.

Summy brings over 25 years of experience advising leading brands on their marketing and digital transformations including The United States Postal Service, Subway, Godiva, and Jose Cuervo. Summy joins Hero Digital from Capgemini where he most recently served as Executive Vice President of the Consumer Products, Retail, and Wholesale market unit for North America. Prior to Capgemini, Summy held leadership roles at Interpublic Group, including President of MRM//McCann and President of McCann North America. Prior to McCann, he was Managing Director of Sapient, and led the company's Eastern United States region.

"We have built a company that is indispensable to business leaders of today's most valuable brands," said David Kilimnik CEO of Hero Digital. "Hank's experience in bringing a full experience-driven growth proposition to the marketplace is second-to-none. We are thrilled to have Hank be our market leader in the West."

Patrick Frend, President of Hero Digital, added: "Creating impactful customer experiences that delight and serve customers while delivering business results requires a rare combination of business consulting, brand strategy, design thinking, and technology prowess. Hank brings deep experience across the entire spectrum which will both accelerate the progress of our agency and bring great value to our clients."

"Customer experience is core to today's leading brands and important to their performance as they define new ways to differentiate and grow," said Hank Summy, Managing Director of Hero Digital. "Hero Digital has been at the center of creating compelling digital experiences since it was formed, and I'm excited to join the company during this important time."

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company founded in California at the intersection of business, design, and technology. Hero Digital works with the C-Suite of the Fortune 500 to drive transformational business growth through superior customer experiences that deliver brand and consumer value. A trusted advisor to the world's best brands like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Twitter, Salesforce, Sephora, and TD Ameritrade.

For more information, visit http://www.herodigital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hero-digital-llc-hires-hank-summy-former-mccann-and-capgemini-executive-to-lead-western-region-301100298.html

SOURCE Hero Digital, LLC