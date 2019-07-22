Hero Digital and B2B Customer Experience Agency Bulldog Solutions Join Forces

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading independent customer experience (CX) agency, announced today that it has acquired Bulldog Solutions, an award winning B2B marketing services agency based in Austin, Texas. The combined company offers end-to-end, human-centered B2B expertise for its clients, helping client CMOs engage their customers through innovation opportunities and groundbreaking digital experiences in today's modern marketing ecosystem.

Bulldog Solutions, known for "unconventional" B2B marketing, was recently recognized by Forrester for its capabilities as CMOs seek strategic, omni-channel marketing partners. Bulldog's clients include Oracle, Comcast Business, Zebra Technologies, TD Ameritrade, Symantec, and Heartland Payment Systems.

Bulldog will be combined with Hero Digital's broader customer experience practice to centralize B2B marketing services in Austin, a fast-growing, technology-focused business environment. As part of the acquisition, Bulldog CEO, Randy Watson, will be joining Hero Digital as General Manager of the Austin office reporting to Hero Digital CEO, David Kilimnik. Bulldog founder Rob Solomon will become SVP, Strategy at Hero Digital. Bulldog's executive team will remain the same.

"I am immensely proud of the talented, creative team of people we've built over the years. We've done transformational work, focused on client success, and built a reputation as an unconventional B2B agency," said Solomon. "We couldn't be more excited to join Hero. It's clear that they share our core values, strong culture, and commitment to doing great work for clients."

Watson added, "This merger creates an unparalleled end-to-end B2B customer experience solution for clients that integrates CX consulting, design, engineering, digital marketing, and data."

"As B2B CMOs navigate a highly deliberate purchasing decision, they will need a partner with B2B experience, specificity, and depth," said David Kilimnik, Hero Digital CEO. "B2B CMOs feel a sense of urgency to get the customer experience right and need a trusted partner that bridges business, design, and technology."

The Bulldog acquisition catalyzes Hero Digital's planned B2B practice expansion in Austin. "We have chosen Austin, the #1 city of the future according to Forbes, to scale the B2B powerhouse of Hero Digital with the help of Bulldog," said Kilimnik. The city is also home to large offices of a number of high growth technology and creative firms like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Adobe.

Joost Thesseling, Managing Director at CI Capital, added, "Hero Digital's acquisition of Bulldog Solutions is a reflection of Hero Digital's thoughtful approach to expanding its expertise and market reach through its acquisition strategy. We are excited to support Hero Digital as it continues to grow and improve its digital marketing model."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company born in California at the intersection of business, design, and technology. Hero Digital works with Fortune 500 CMOs to drive business growth through superior customer experiences that deliver brand and consumer value in the digital economy. Hero Digital's interdisciplinary teams collaborate from inspiration to creation to launch, blending consulting, design, engineering, digital marketing, and data and analytics. A trusted advisor to the world's best brands, Hero Digital helps CMOs at companies like Comcast, US Bank, Salesforce, Microsoft, Sephora, and Aramark invent, transform, and perform. For more information, visit www.herodigital.com.

About Bulldog Solutions

Bulldog Solutions is a B2B digital marketing agency that exists to unleash the most curious and courageous marketers on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Bulldog Solutions is focused exclusively on complex B2B growth challenges and opportunities for some of the world's largest brands, including Oracle, Comcast Business, Humana, TD Ameritrade, Symantec, and Box. Bulldog Solutions blends insight, creativity, and marketing technology to defy conventions of B2B marketing and create ambitious, meaningful customer experiences. For more information, visit www.bulldogsolutions.com.

About CI Capital Partners

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 330 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information, visit www.cicapllc.com.

