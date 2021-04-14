 Hermosa Beach City School District's New Hermosa Vista School, Designed by SVA Architects, Opens and Welcomes Students for In-Person Learning | 14.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’122 -0.5%  SPI 14’211 -0.3%  Dow 33’677 -0.2%  DAX 15’234 0.1%  Euro 1.1003 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’967 0.1%  Gold 1’744 0.6%  Bitcoin 58’198 5.4%  Dollar 0.9204 -0.2%  Öl 64.0 1.3% 

14.04.2021 00:14:00

Hermosa Beach City School District's New Hermosa Vista School, Designed by SVA Architects, Opens and Welcomes Students for In-Person Learning

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Hermosa Vista School in Hermosa Beach, CA, designed by SVA Architects, opened today and welcomed students for the first time.  Hermosa Beach City School District's long-awaited opening of the school has been planned since Measure S passed in June 2016.  Funding to rebuild Hermosa Vista School, located 417 25th St., came from the $59 million voter-approved bond which addresses the District's overcrowded and outdated schools.  SVA Architects was selected for the District's projects due to the firm's exceptional K-12 resume and its experience in bringing innovative, sustainable learning environments to life.

Aerial view of Hermosa Vista School in Hermosa Beach, CA, designed by SVA Architects. Photo courtesy SVA Architects.

Hermosa Vista School is the first of a trio of projects funded by Measure S.  Hermosa Vista School is a reconstruction of the former North School, and houses the District's third and fourth graders. The bond also provided funds for renovations at the District's two other schools: Hermosa View School, which houses kindergarten to second graders; and Hermosa Valley School, for the District's fifth to eighth graders.

The new Hermosa Vista School consists of a two-story administration/classroom/library building and a multipurpose building.  The facilities are designed to be Zero Net Energy, with highly efficient MEP systems and extensive photovoltaic solar arrays on both buildings that will generate all of the electricity needed for the school. 

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "Hermosa Vista School is an example of design meeting the future, highlighting remarkable achievements in facility sustainability.  The students and teachers will enjoy a modern, enhanced learning environment, and the sustainable features will benefit the entire community, while representing shared values and vision." 

About SVA Architects
Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects.  Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments.  SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play.  The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu.  For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com. 

Media Contact: Beth Binger
BCI
Mobile: (619) 987-6658 
beth.binger@BCIpr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hermosa-beach-city-school-districts-new-hermosa-vista-school-designed-by-sva-architects-opens-and-welcomes-students-for-in-person-learning-301268248.html

SOURCE SVA Architects

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13.04.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Microsoft mit Shopping-Offensive - profitiert auch die Aktie?
13.04.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
13.04.21 SMI startet holprig in die neue Woche
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
08.04.21 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Zahlen gesucht
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie Ziele in Corona-Studie - Corona-Cocktail von US-Behörde nachdrücklich empfohlen
Givaudan-Aktie profitiert: Givaudan gewinnt zum Jahresauftakt an Schwung
Krypto-Experte Bobby Lee: Bitcoin könnte 2021 die 300'000-Dollar-Marke knacken
Plug Power: Dieses Unternehmen steckt hinter der erfolgreichen Aktie
Swiss Re-Aktien von der Angst vor kostspieligem erstem Quartal belastet
Milliardenschwerer Zusammenschluss: Veolia und SUEZ einigen sich auf Fusion - Aktien schiessen hoch
US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst mit negativer Tendenz -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
US-Börsen beenden Sitzung schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Swisscom bringt mit Banken Referenzzinssatz für digitale Assets auf den Weg
Wisekey-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Wisekey startet Plattform TrustedNFT.IO

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit