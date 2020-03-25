25.03.2020 01:30:00

Herman Cook Volkswagen Updates Hours and Practices of Service and Sales Departments in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

ENCINITAS, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect businesses throughout the country, Herman Cook Volkswagen of Encinitas, California, is implementing new safety procedures and updating its hours of operation in an effort to keep its customers and employees safe.

During this time the Sales Department is open for business in accordance with state and local guidelines. The dealership understands that transportation is a fundamental need for everyone. The sales management team is ready and available during business hours on an appointment basis. Contact Herman Cook Volkswagen directly as they are ready to assist or visit shop.cookvw.com for all of your sales needs.

Daniel Belt 760.815.7333 | Steve Walsh 760.224.0449 | Linda Johnson 760.519.7490

Furthermore, as automotive maintenance has been deemed an essential service, the Herman Cook Volkswagen Service Department will remain open – however, with updated hours. The Herman Cook VW Service Department will now operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The entire dealership will also continue to operate under strict health and safety regulations and guidelines to ensure the safety of all present.

"With each passing day we continue to learn more about the coronavirus and how it is impacting our world," said owner Dennis Cook.

"Understanding COVID-19 and how it affects the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and community is our top priority. We continue to closely monitor the coronavirus at global and local levels. We are following guidance and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and local health agencies. Our action plan in response to the threat of COVID-19 continues to evolve on a daily basis. Several weeks ago, we ramped up our cleaning efforts throughout our building, inventory and premises. We are making our best effort to disinfect all hard surfaces, including phones, keyboards, computers, desks, doors, door handles and other surfaces people touch on every hour. Our service team is wearing gloves and eye protection and wiping commonly touched surfaces before vehicles are returned to customers. Only one technician will ever touch a vehicle during service."

More information can be found on the Herman Cook Volkswagen website at http://www.cookvw.com. Interested parties can also learn more by calling 855-637-8636. Herman Cook Volkswagen is located at 1435 Encinitas Boulevard in Encinitas.

 

SOURCE Herman Cook VW

Nachrichten

