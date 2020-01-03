03.01.2020 23:30:00

Herman Cook Volkswagen Hosting Paper Shredding and e-Waste Recycling Event in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Herman Cook Volkswagen of Encinitas, California, is looking to help eager recyclers start the new year off the right way by teaming up with the Encinitas Rotary Club and Green Hat Electronics to host a paper shredding and e-waste recycling event on January 4 and 5.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4 and 5, behind the Herman Cook VW lot at 1435 Encinitas Boulevard.

Those interested in getting their documents shredded can bring their documents in banker's boxes for the on-site shredder run by Green Hat Electronics, a waste management company out of San Diego.

Green Hat Electronics will shred documents at a cost of $7 per banker's box. Documents must be received before 3 p.m. and all documents received will be shredded on site.

The e-waste recycling portion of the event is open to printers, TVs, household appliances, sound equipment, laptops, computers, cellphones, hearing aids, cords, batteries and more.

The cost to recycle these items depends on the size of the items to be recycled – with the fees ranging from free to up to $20 for larger appliances.

Herman Cook VW is proud to go green in 2020 while also keeping things local by teaming up with the Encinitas Rotary Club and Green Hat Electronics for this event.

Those interested in more information on the event should call Herman Cook Volkswagen at 855-637-8636.

 

SOURCE Herman Cook Volkswagen

