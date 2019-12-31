Herman Cook Volkswagen Gears Up for 2020 Model Year by Adding New Model Research Tools to Its Website

ENCINITAS, Calif., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2020 model year is fast approaching, and one dealership in Encinitas, California, is preparing for the arrival of its new 2020 Volkswagen models by adding numerous model research tools to its website.

Herman Cook Volkswagen recently updated its website by adding a plethora of 2020 Volkswagen model research pages in an effort to make sure all of its customers have all the information they need to know about the new model year.

These 2020 VW model research pages, which include pages for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas, 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, 2020 Volkswagen Jetta, 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, 2020 Volkswagen Golf, 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI and 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan, highlight all of the important model specifications and features interested customers need to know about.

This includes powertrain and capability ratings, interior passenger and cargo space specifications, feature lists and explanations, exterior paint color option lists and more.

Herman Cook VW will continue to add more 2020 Volkswagen model research pages to its website, as well, as more information on the 2020 Volkswagen model lineup becomes available, while also adding 2020 Volkswagen model comparison research pages to its website once the 2020 model year fully kicks into gear. These pages will compare the dealership's 2020 VW models to some of their stiffest competition, giving customers an easy tool to use while trying to figure out which new 2020 model is right for them.

All of this and more can be found on the Herman Cook Volkswagen website

