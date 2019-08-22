22.08.2019 00:20:00

Heritage to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 28th

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at 2:20 pm CT in Chicago, IL. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via the investor relations section of Heritage's website: investors.heritagepci.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc)

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President 
727.871.0206
Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-to-present-at-the-midwest-ideas-investor-conference-on-august-28th-300905503.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

