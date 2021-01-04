SMI 10’795 0.9%  SPI 13’447 0.9%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’884 1.2%  Euro 1.0817 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’603 1.4%  Gold 1’934 1.8%  Bitcoin 26’848 -7.5%  Dollar 0.8800 -0.4%  Öl 52.5 1.5% 
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.01.2021 13:00:00

Heritage Environmental Services and Romeo Power Launch Commercial Fleet Electrification Program

Heritage Environmental Services, Inc. ("HES”), a leader in environmental and recycling services, and Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, announced today that they have launched a program to select fleet electrification partners to execute on HES’s fleet electrification strategy. HES and Romeo Power intend to select leading edge commercial Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) value chain participants such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), integrators and ePowertrain providers, to participate in the program. The goal is to enter into long-term production partnerships with program participants that deliver the best solution for Heritage’s requirements. All participants will be required to utilize Romeo Power’s energy technology and battery management system in their vehicle offerings.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
austriamicrosystems AG / Logitech / Temenos AG 58115342 59.00 % 13.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Discovery Communications Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Spotify 58731558 49.00 % 11.00 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 58731559 60.00 % 10.00 %

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005218/en/

HES and its affiliates intend to purchase 500 BEVs for fleet implementation between 2022 and 2025, with the ultimate goal of electrifying up to 2,000 trucks over time. The program will commence with the selection of partners in Q1 2021 with the expectation that HES will begin to take vehicle deliveries during 2022.

In addition, US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL), a leading provider of environmental services, also agreed to participate as an observer to the Heritage – Romeo Power fleet electrification program. The program’s key performance metrics will be shared with US Ecology as they consider electrification solutions for their fleet of 1,100 trucks.

"The launch of our fleet electrification program with Romeo Power marks an important step in our fleet electrification strategy as we seek to find the safest, most reliable, efficient and greenest solution,” commented Jeff Laborsky, President and CEO of HES.

"We are appreciative of HES’s continued commitment to collaborate with Romeo Power in a variety of ways, and we look forward to leveraging our battery expertise to identify the optimal partners for all aspects of their electrification initiatives,” remarked Lionel Selwood, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Romeo Power.

"We are honored to have been invited to participate in this innovative program. US Ecology operates a fleet of over 1,100 trucks, creating a significant opportunity to reduce our carbon footprint. We look forward to assessing this technology and analyzing the results of this exciting study as we evaluate how US Ecology can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts from our operations,” remarked Simon Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of US Ecology.

Through its industry-leading technology and energy dense battery packs, Romeo Power enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safer, longer lasting batteries with extended range and shorter charge times. The company has a 7 GWh-capable manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California. Romeo Power’s immediate mission is to electrify the entire industrial transportation sector. Its core product offering is focused on the battery electric vehicle medium-duty, short haul and heavy-duty, long haul trucking markets.

About Romeo Power

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications. The company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the company on social @romeopowerinc or visit www.romeopower.com.

About Heritage Environmental Services, Inc.

Heritage Environmental Services is a privately held, family-owned environmental services business with more than 1,600 employees across North and Central America. The company provides a full suite of tailored solutions from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to on-site support and technical solutions to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries and verticals. Throughout its 50-year history, Heritage Environmental Services has prioritized the safety of its employees while pursuing its purpose of protecting human health and the environment.

About US Ecology Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu RMG Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu RMG Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.58
1.54 %
UBS Group 12.66
1.52 %
ABB 25.08
1.50 %
Sika 245.40
1.49 %
Geberit 562.00
1.41 %
Novartis 84.03
0.45 %
Swiss Re 83.64
0.36 %
SGS 2’675.00
0.19 %
Lonza Grp 569.40
0.11 %
Alcon 58.78
-0.10 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:59
SMI mit versöhnlichem Jahresausklang
07:03
Daily Markets: SMI – Bearishe Tageskerze / Apple – 10er-EMA im Fokus
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

RMG Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A- 22.49 -14.88% RMG Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen
Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs kratzt an Marke von 35'000 Dollar
Anleger gut gelaunt: SMI am ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX schafft neues Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün - Verluste nur in Japan
35'000 US-Dollar zu ambitioniert: Bitcoin fällt deutlich zurück
Starbucks-Aktie: Analysten sehen nach Corona-Einbruch starkes Erholungspotenzial für Starbucks in 2021
Credit Suisse hat Aktienrückkauf 2020 abgeschlossen - CS-Aktie legt zu
Tesla im Visier: Toyota startet Elektroautooffensive in 2021
Meyer Burger erhält staatliche Förderung zum Aufbau von Solarzellenproduktion - Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zweistellig zu
Ypsomed-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Ypsomed einigt sich im Rechtsstreit mit früherem Partner Insulet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger gut gelaunt: SMI am ersten Handelstag 2021 mit Gewinnen -- DAX schafft neues Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün - Verluste nur in Japan
SMI-Anleger sorgen für einen freundlichen Jahresauftakt. DAX knackt im Handelsverlauf neues Allzeithoch.- Im neuen Jahr gab es an Asiens Börsen hingegen keine einheitliche Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit