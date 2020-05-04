04.05.2020 22:15:00

Heritage Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on July 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc)

The declaration and payment of any future dividend will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations and contractual restrictions.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $950 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein, including the expected payment, record date and payment date of the dividend. Other than as required by the U.S. federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President
727.871.0206
Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301052256.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 435.00
3.23 %
Roche Hldg G 337.60
0.64 %
Givaudan 3’198.00
-1.08 %
Sika 157.50
-1.38 %
Swisscom 494.00
-1.55 %
Alcon 48.10
-5.58 %
Zurich Insur Gr 290.00
-5.63 %
UBS Group 9.75
-5.69 %
CS Group 8.20
-6.07 %
Swiss Re 65.40
-6.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:44
Vontobel: Goldminenunternehmen sind stark aufgestellt
14:00
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
13:20
Zahlreiche Feuerlöscher
12:04
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:00
Equities: A Clash of Narratives
08:21
SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Roche-Aktie freundlich: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Coronavirus-Antikörper-Test von Roche
Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss droht trotz Staatshilfe Stellenabbau - Kranich-Aktie büsst ein
Experte: Halving könnte den Bitcoin-Kurs bis auf 300'000 US-Dollar hochtreiben
Newron-Aktie verliert mehr als 70%: Newron erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie mit Sarizotan die Ziele nicht
Oppenheimer-Analyst rechnet mit erneutem Bullenmarkt
Risiko vs Rendite: Die Prognosen der Crash-Propheten in der Corona-Krise
Dennoch short: Starinvestor rät zu Kauf von Bankaktien
Ferrari gibt wegen Corona-Krise Gewinnwarnung aus - Ferrari-Aktie dennoch fester
Zur Rose-Aktie leichter: Staatsanwaltschaft Kreuzlingen klagt Zur Rose-CEO Oberhänsli an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland ging es zum Wochenstart klar nach unten. Der Dow Jones konnte letztlich ins Plus drehen. Zahlreiche Börsen in Asien waren am Montag wegen eines Feiertages weiterhin geschlossen. Gehandelt wurde in Hongkong, dort ging es kräftig abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB