Herff Jones Hires Customer Experience Executive Salena Scardina

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones, a division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students, announced today the addition of Salena Scardina as Vice President of Customer Experience, an appointment within its senior leadership team.

Scardina, a veteran executive with more than 25 years of experience in customer service, joins the company from HeroCX management consultancy firm, of which she is the founder. At HeroCX, Scardina helped transform the customer service function for leading organizations such as HanesBrands and Crate&Barrel, where she also helped launch the company's work-at-home program. At Herff Jones, Scardina will own the vision for evolving the brand experience throughout the customer journey, delivering a consistent approach at each of the company's contact centers.

"The customer service piece is such a critical component of our business, and I'm very excited to have Salena at the center of it developing the roadmap for a truly exceptional brand experience at every touchpoint," said Herff Jones President Steve Down. "Salena is one of the most impressive customer service leaders I've met, and she has such an innate desire to serve others. That, combined with great insights from her prior work with large, multi-channel customer service operations for several national brands as well as her proven record of implementing solutions to achieve record service levels, will be essential in driving a customer-centric culture."

Previously in her career, Scardina held senior leadership roles at Sweetwater Sound, a national music technology and instrument retailer, and international handbag and accessories company Vera Bradley, in addition to multiple customer engagement and experience positions during her 15-year tenure at McDonald's Corporation.

Scardina earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and Spanish from Monmouth College, and holds a MBA from Benedictine University with a concentration in marketing. She is currently an executive committee member on the board of directors for the Greater Fort Wayne YMCA. Prior board appointments include the International Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals and Northeast Indiana Public Radio.

ABOUT HERFF JONES

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' products include class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 100 years. For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Gibbons

algibbons@herffjones.com

(317) 612-3517

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herff-jones-hires-customer-experience-executive-salena-scardina-301020075.html

SOURCE Herff Jones