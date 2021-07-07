SMI 11’954 -0.1%  SPI 15’389 0.0%  Dow 34’577 -0.6%  DAX 15’511 -1.0%  Euro 1.0933 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’053 -0.9%  Gold 1’798 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’192 0.0%  Dollar 0.9249 0.2%  Öl 74.9 -2.9% 

07.07.2021 03:30:00

Herbert Abramson - Early Warning Report for Vulcan Minerals Inc.

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Herbert Abramson announces that his ownership percentage of the outstanding common shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc., 333 Duckworth St., St. John's, NF A1C 1G9 (the "Company") has decreased below 10% due to increases in the number of outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company as a result of the Company's treasury issuances of Common Shares, most recently on June 25, 2021.

Since the last report filed on October 5, 2006, Mr. Abramson acquired an aggregate of 1,820,496 Common Shares, through open market purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the exercise of common share purchase warrants of the Company as well as treasury issuances of Common Shares by the Company. Since the prior report, Mr. Abramson's holdings as a percentage of the issued and outstanding Common Shares have declined by approximately 13.26%.

The Company has reported (in its Management Discussion and Analysis dated May 27, 2021, as updated by its press release dated June 25, 2021) 105,452,765 issued and outstanding Common Shares (the "Outstanding Shares"). As of the date hereof, Mr. Abramson owns directly or indirectly 8,799,103 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.34% of the Outstanding Shares.

Mr. Abramson acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may make further acquisitions or dispositions of securities of the Company depending on market conditions and other relevant factors. The Common Shares trade on the TSXV.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103. An early warning report in respect of the above noted holdings will be filed on SEDAR. 

SOURCE Herbert Abramson

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

06.07.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
06.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (64%) auf Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
06.07.21 Vontobel: derimail - E-Mobilität im Fokus
06.07.21 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
06.07.21 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer-Burger-Führung wegen Privatplatzierung unter Beschuss von Aktionärin
Vom Kryptobullen zum Kritiker: Nassim Taleb ermittelt den wahren Wert eines Bitcoins
SMI und DAX schliessen wenig verändert -- Kein Handel an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend schwächer
SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX letztlich klar schwächer -- Wall Street geht mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
UBS will ausstehende Tier-1-Anleihe über 1,1 Mrd USD im August zurückzuzahlen - UBS-Aktie schliesst deutlich tiefer
Rieter nimmt im Halbjahr Aufträge für fast eine Milliarde Franken entgegen - Rieter-Aktien schliesst deutlich stärker
Glencore-Aktie im Aufwind: Glencore mit Wechsel an der Spitze des Verwaltungsrats
LafargeHolcim einigt sich mit US-Klägern wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten - Aktie schlussendlich tiefer
Robinhood-Aktie vor Börsengang: So viel Einfluss hat der Dogecoin auf das Unternehmen
Zur Rose-Aktien nach Zahlenenttäuschung bei Rivalin Shop Apotheke schwach

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit