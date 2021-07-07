|
07.07.2021 03:30:00
Herbert Abramson - Early Warning Report for Vulcan Minerals Inc.
TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Herbert Abramson announces that his ownership percentage of the outstanding common shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc., 333 Duckworth St., St. John's, NF A1C 1G9 (the "Company") has decreased below 10% due to increases in the number of outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company as a result of the Company's treasury issuances of Common Shares, most recently on June 25, 2021.
Since the last report filed on October 5, 2006, Mr. Abramson acquired an aggregate of 1,820,496 Common Shares, through open market purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the exercise of common share purchase warrants of the Company as well as treasury issuances of Common Shares by the Company. Since the prior report, Mr. Abramson's holdings as a percentage of the issued and outstanding Common Shares have declined by approximately 13.26%.
The Company has reported (in its Management Discussion and Analysis dated May 27, 2021, as updated by its press release dated June 25, 2021) 105,452,765 issued and outstanding Common Shares (the "Outstanding Shares"). As of the date hereof, Mr. Abramson owns directly or indirectly 8,799,103 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.34% of the Outstanding Shares.
Mr. Abramson acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may make further acquisitions or dispositions of securities of the Company depending on market conditions and other relevant factors. The Common Shares trade on the TSXV.
This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103. An early warning report in respect of the above noted holdings will be filed on SEDAR.
