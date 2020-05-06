06.05.2020 09:15:00

Herbalife Nutrition Extends COVID-19 Relief Efforts in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition, and its non-profit corporation Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, have jointly pledged US$1.79 million worth of aid in support of COVID-19 relief efforts, as part of their commitment to supporting the global community through uncertain times. This contribution includes cash and in-kind donations that will go into supporting essential relief across seven Asia Pacific countries -- Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

"As a global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition has a unique opportunity and responsibility to help those in need in these uncertain times. Beyond drawing upon our corporate resources and nutritional expertise, we are also working in partnership with our employees, as well as our distributors  and external  organisations on the ground to help people in our local communities adapt and deal with the challenges that they are facing in this COVID-19 pandemic," said Stephen Conchie, senior vice president and managing director, Asia Pacific, Herbalife Nutrition.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the lives of millions in Asia Pacific, this has resulted in medical resources being stretched, and families being more susceptible to hunger and food insecurity. To help address some of these issues, Herbalife Nutrition's contribution will go into providing the necessary medical and nutrition supplies in partnership with local non-profit organisations in the region. These include:

  • Provision of medical supplies such as protective gear and test kits to hospitals;
  • Provision of nutrition products such as Herbalife Nutrition Formula 1 Shake and Protein Bar to healthcare workers who are working round the clock to care for the influx of COVID-19 patients;
  • Provision of personal hygiene products such as face masks, hand sanitizers, hand soap and mouthwash to needy children through Herbalife Nutrition Foundation's Casa Herbalife Program;
  • Provision of cash funds to support relief efforts through local organisations such as the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

At the same time, Herbalife Nutrition's distributors in Asia Pacific have taken initiative to provide medical, food and nutrition support for their respective local communities. Herbalife Nutrition's distributors have since donated over 45,000 face masks, 12,000 sets of protective clothing and Herbalife Nutrition Formula 1 Shake to their local hospitals, as well as provided food and grocery packs to needy families in their communities.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial members who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign Nutrition for Zero Hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 41.04
0.42 %
Lonza Grp 440.70
0.30 %
Zurich Insur Gr 292.20
0.07 %
Givaudan 3’226.00
0.03 %
SGS 2’095.00
-0.05 %
Alcon 50.20
-0.75 %
LafargeHolcim 37.78
-0.79 %
CS Group 8.03
-1.11 %
CieFinRichemont 52.86
-1.27 %
ABB 17.44
-1.33 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:27
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
06:00
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Bearisher Abprall am EMA50 / Swiss Life – Käufer unter Zugzwang
05.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Geberit AG
05.05.20
Widerspruch der Narrative – CME Group
05.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
04.05.20
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Roche-Aktie freundlich: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Coronavirus-Antikörper-Test von Roche
Airlines Swiss und Edelweiss: Nationalrat einverstanden mit Nothilfe für Luftfahrt - Staatshilfen für flugnahe Betriebe
Energie-Analyst erwartet Ölpreisrally - dank jüngstem Crash
Jim Cramer warnt vor ETFs - und empfiehlt stattdessen diese Aktien
Newron-Aktie verliert mehr als 70%: Newron erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie mit Sarizotan die Ziele nicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Erholung nach Kursrutsch: Wall Street höher -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich klar im Plus -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schliesst freundlich
Risiko vs Rendite: Die Prognosen der Crash-Propheten in der Corona-Krise
Dennoch short: Starinvestor rät zu Kauf von Bankaktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX starten kaum verändert in den Mittwochshandel -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Feiertag in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt und in Deutschland sind zum Handelsstart nur sehr kleine Kursveränderungen zu sehen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte mit freundlicher Tendenz. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag in Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB