Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’168 0.8%  SPI 16’165 0.8%  Dow 38’712 -0.1%  DAX 18’631 1.4%  Euro 0.9670 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’034 1.4%  Gold 2’323 0.3%  Bitcoin 61’266 1.4%  Dollar 0.8943 -0.3%  Öl 82.5 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Kuros32581411Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Apple908440Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an
Flughafen Zürich im Mai zum ersten Mal über Vor-Corona-Niveau
Ausblick: Adobe legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Börsenwissen für Einsteiger: Das gibt es über die Hauptversammlung zu wissen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Hepsor AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 114801937 / ISIN: EE3100082306]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.06.2024 06:00:00

Hepsor U34 SIA, Hepsor AS group company, signed 9 million euro loan agreement for financing the construction of StokOfiss 34 project in Riga

finanzen.net zero Hepsor AS Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Hepsor AS Registered Shs
6.46 EUR 0.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

On June 12, 2024, Hepsor U34 SIA, Hepsor AS group company, and Latvian affiliate of Bigbank AS signed a loan agreement for the amount of 9 million euros. The purpose of the loan is to finance the construction of StokOfiss 34 development project in Riga. In addition to the bank, financial investors are also involved in financing the development project, with a total investment amount of 1.7 million euros.

The development will consist of a commercial building with office, commercial, and warehouse space totalling approximately 8,740 square meters. Completion is planned for the third quarter of 2025. StokOfiss U34 is designed with Hepsor's green mindset in mind, and the building has been issued an energy class A and BREEAM sustainability certificate at the "Very good" level.

Additional Information:

StokOfiss U34 is the second stage of Hepsor's commercial building development on Ulbrokas Street. The first stage, StokOfiss U30, was completed in the fourth quarter of 2022 and sold to the investment fund East Capital in the second quarter of 2023.

In addition to the StokOfiss 34 project, Hepsor will start constructing commercial spaces in 2024 also in the Manufaktuuri 5 project (https://hepsor.ee/manufaktuurivabrik/), where, in addition to commercial spaces, modern residential spaces will be built in the historic former main building of the Baltic Cotton Spinning and Knitting Factory. At the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025 Hepsor will start construction of Ganibu Dambis (https://hepsor.lv/veidamakvartals/?lang=en) commercial building in Riga.


More information about StokOfiss 34 project can be found https://hepsor.lv/stokofissu34/en/



Henri Laks
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 5693 9114
e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee

-

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia, operating also in the Canadian real estate market since 2023. Over the last thirteen years Hepsor has developed more than 1,600 homes and 36,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor was the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement several innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 24 development projects with a total sellable space of 171,000 m2.


Nachrichten zu Hepsor AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hepsor AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ McKesson
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Cintas

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12.06.24 Marktüberblick: Bank-Aktien unter Druck
12.06.24 SMI gibt erneut nach
12.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips gehen in Deckung
12.06.24 Managing Pensions in a Changed Macro Environment
11.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
11.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
11.06.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch
11.06.24 US-Wahlen: Showdown fürs Portfolio
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’681.34 19.32 7CSSMU
Short 12’970.82 13.09 0RSSMU
Short 13’475.35 8.48 SSZM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’167.59 12.06.2024 17:30:19
Long 11’683.12 19.96 Z9UBSU
Long 11’380.00 13.80
Long 10’932.40 8.98 SSRM9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an
NVIDIA hat Aktiensplit vollzogen - das passierte am Montag mit der Aktie
GameStop-Aktie knickt nach Abbau von Citrons Short-Position ein: GameStop mit Milliarden-Einnahmen durch Aktienverkauf
Grössere Börsenriesen als NVIDIA: Das könnten bis 2035 die nächsten Überflieger am Markt werden
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag stärker
Revision der Bilanzen von Trump Media: TMTG-Aktie reagiert auf Betrugsanklage gegen Wirtschaftsprüfer mit Kursverlust
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid am Mittwoch: Bitcoin gerät unter Druck
NVIDIA-Aktie weiter im Höhenflug - wie lange kann die starke Dynamik noch anhalten?
Darum fällt der Euro gegenüber Dollar und Franken zum Wochenstart
Börsenparty geht weiter: Diese vier Schweizer Nebenwerte könnten nun durchstarten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit