Hennessy Funds Honored by IMEA for "Best Overall Advisor Communications" for 4th Consecutive Year

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Funds announced that the firm has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year for "Best Overall Advisor Communications" by the Investment Management Education Alliance (IMEA), a national industry trade association. These prestigious awards, known as "STAR Awards," recognize excellence in marketing, education, and communications, and the awards are judged by investment management peers. Hennessy Funds earned the recognition among companies with assets under management of less than $10 billion.

In addition to the Overall honor, Hennessy Funds received two STAR Awards for their weekly newsletter communications and advisor education campaigns. This brings the total number of STAR Awards received to 44 over the past 12 years.

"We are very proud to consistently be recognized for our marketing and communications efforts targeted to financial advisors," said Teresa Nilsen, President and Chief Operating Officer. "This award is the result of our commitment to provide relevant and straightforward content to aid financial professionals in making important investment decisions for their clients," noted Tania Kelley, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing.

About Hennessy Funds

Hennessy Funds offers a wide range of domestic equity, multi–asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy is committed to its consistent and repeatable investment process, combining time-tested stock selection strategies with a highly disciplined, team-managed approach, and to superior service to shareholders.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Funds' summary and statutory prospectuses. To obtain a free prospectus, please call 800.966.4354 or visit hennessyfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Hennessy Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hennessy-funds-honored-by-imea-for-best-overall-advisor-communications-for-4th-consecutive-year-301142363.html

SOURCE Hennessy Advisors, Inc.